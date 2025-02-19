The Winnipeg Sea Bears have re-signed forward Emmanuel Akot for the 2025 season, bringing back a key contributor from last year’s squad as a protected player.

The Winnipeg-born Akot made an immediate impact in the 2024 season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 12 games. He proved to be an efficient and versatile offensive threat, shooting 62.9 per cent from the field and 42.1 per cent from three-point range. He also delivered in clutch moments, securing two Target Score game-winners during the season.

Following his time with the Sea Bears, Akot signed with KK Wloclawek in Poland’s top league. However, his season was cut short due to a foot injury, which required him to return to Winnipeg for surgery and rehabilitation. Since then, he has spent the offseason training with the Sea Bears’ athletic therapy staff, focusing on recovery and preparation for the upcoming season.

"We’re thrilled to have Emmanuel back with the Sea Bears," said Head Coach and General Manager, Mike Taylor "He’s a talented and dynamic player who made a real impact last season. His commitment to rehab and training has been impressive, and we’re excited to see him take another step forward in 2025."

Akot, a former standout at Western Kentucky, Boise State and Arizona, brings high-level experience and versatility to the roster. With professional experience in Canada, Poland and the Netherlands, he adds a valuable veteran presence as the Sea Bears prepare for another competitive season.

"I’m excited to be back with the Sea Bears and to play in front of my hometown fans again," said Akot. "Last season was an incredible experience, and I’m grateful for the support I received from the organization throughout my rehab. I can’t wait to get back on the court and help this team compete for a championship."

With Akot’s return, the Sea Bears continue to build a strong and competitive roster heading into 2025. The team looks forward to welcoming him back to the floor and seeing him make an impact once again.

Winnipeg is set to host Championship Weekend from August 21 to 24, bringing the league’s top teams to town for Canada’s biggest basketball celebration. Tournament packs will be available soon.