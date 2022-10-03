40m ago
Wins from Tirinzoni and Edin highlight busy weekend in curling
The reigning men's and women's curling champions - Niklas Edin of Sweden and Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland - won the Stu Sells Toronto Tankard on Sunday, the most notable event of a very busy weekend on the pebbled ice.
TSN.ca Staff
Edin, third Oskar Eriksson, second Rasmus Wrana and lead Christoffer Sundgren defeated Norway's Team Magnus Ramsfjell in the final, 7-3, to take home the $10,000 grand prize.
Team Edin, winners of the last four World Men's Curling Championships, won six straight games in the triple-knockout bonspiel after dropping their opener against Team Stuart Thompson of Halifax. They defeated the red-hot Team Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland in the semi-final.
Edin and company also won the Oslo Cup earlier this season.
On the women's side, Tirinzoni, fourth Alina Paetz, second Carole Howard and lead Briar Huerlimann went a perfect 6-0, capping the weekend off with a close 6-5 win over Waterloo's Team Isabelle Ladouceur. Team Tirinzoni, who have won the last three women's world curling titles, also defeated South Korea's Team EunJung Kim in the semis.
The most notable Canadian team was Jennifer Jones and her rink from Winnipeg. Fresh off their victory at the PointsBet Invitational, Team Jones went 2-3 in Toronto, missing the playoffs after an 8-1 loss to Team Delaney Strouse of the United States.
The Stu Sells Toronto Tankard marked the second win in the 2022-23 season for Team Tirinzoni after capturing the Summer Series in late August.
At the Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic in Vernon, B.C., Corryn Brown and her rink from Kamloops won the women's event after a 5-4 win over Japan's Team Ikue Kitazawa.
Team Riku Yanagisawa won the men's event.
On the Rock, 2022 Newfoundland and Labrador champs Team Nathan Young won the Rick Rowsell Classic in St. John's, Nfld., while Team Stacie Curtis did the same on the women's side.
At the Invitation Valleyfield in Quebec, Team Felix Asselin of Montreal edged former Brier champion Jean-Michel Menard and his team from Levis, Que., in the final, 4-3.
In Europe, Scotland's Team Cameron Bryce won the seventh annual Tallinn Men's Challenger in Estonia.
Elsewhere, Beth Peterson and Zachary Wasylik won the Atkins Curling Supplies Classic in Winnipeg while Serena Gray-Withers and Kody Hartung captured the Alberta Curling Series bonspiel in Leduc. Carter Bryant won the Alliston Curling Club Cashspiel.
Finally in mixed doubles action, a pair of Canadian duos lost in the championship games of two separate tournaments.
Edmonton's Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres lost to Scotland Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat in the Hardline Open final while Calgary's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant fell to Switzerland's Marlene Albrecht and Matt Wozniak in the final of the Qualico Mixed Doubles Classic.