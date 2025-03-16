OTTAWA - Injuries are part of the game but nothing can prepare a team for losing a top goaltender as it looks to make a push for the playoffs.

Such is life for the Ottawa Charge in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Backup netminder Gwyneth Philips stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 5-2 loss to Boston on Saturday. The Fleet scored two empty-net goals in the road win.

Philips will carry the load for Ottawa after regular starter Emerance Maschmeyer suffered a lower-body injury earlier in the week.

“You never want to see any of these women get injured at any point," said Charge coach Carla MacLeod. "It’s always a downside to the game and obviously it’s a factor in our league ... so to see Masch sustain the injury last game, your heart breaks.

“But in the same breath it’s part of the sport and you’ve got to make sure that you’ve got the depth to manage it, and we do. We came into Season 2 recognizing the importance of goaltending. We’ve got the depth.”

Philips has been effective when needed over eight games this season, posting a 2.40 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

“Gwyneth is a great goalie," MacLeod said. "She played great tonight, gave us an opportunity to win and certainly did her job. She’s settled into this league really nicely and moving forward with her is going to be just fine."

Maschmeyer won’t be suiting up for Canada at the world championship next month in Czechia. With the league taking a three-week break during the tournament, she'll hope to get healthy in time for the final three games of the regular season.

The Charge are currently five points behind fourth-place Minnesota in the six-team PWHL standings. The top four clubs will make the post-season cut.

“Gwyneth Philips is so built for that type of challenge," MacLeod said. "She's so calm in her demeanour. She's very focused, but in her way she's relaxed and present. Not a lot throws her off. It's what makes her great.

"We’ve seen it in multiple outings now. She just goes in and she just does her job. She's a great character. She's a fun teammate and she just doesn't let moments be bigger than they are.”

The Charge signed rookie netminder Lucy Morgan as a backup to Philips on Friday.

Morgan was on the reserve player list for the Minnesota Frost for most of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.