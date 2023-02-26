LeBrun details how the Meier trade to New Jersey came together

With five days to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, there's a new No. 1 on TSN's Trade Bait Board. But for how long?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the New Jersey Devils won the Timo Meier sweepstakes on Sunday afternoon, acquiring the winger from San Jose and taking him off the top spot on our list.

That slots Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane into Meier's place, just a day after the team sent him home as he awaits his own trade.

And the expectation is that the three-time Stanley Cup champion will eventually go to the New York Rangers. The Blueshirts, who have already loaded up with forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Tyler Motte, cleared some cap room this weekend by trading winger Vitali Kravtsov to Vancouver and waiving centre Jake Leschyshyn.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported Sunday that a deal likely won't happen before Wednesday - or even 3pm et on Friday for that matter - as "the salary cap implications will improve with each passing day."

As the hockey world anticipates Kane's potential move to Broadway, check out the updated Top 35.

TSN Trade Bait Board: February 26 Player Pos Age GP G P Cap Hit 2023-24 1. Patrick Kane, Chi RW 34 54 16 45 $10.5M UFA 2. Jakob Chychrun, Ari LD 24 36 7 28 $4.6M 2 Yrs 3. Jake McCabe, Chi LD 29 55 2 20 $4M 2 Yrs 4. Vladislav Gavrikov, CBJ LD 27 52 3 10 $2.8M UFA 5. Luke Schenn, Van RD 33 55 3 21 $850K UFA 6. Sam Lafferty, Chi C 27 51 10 21 $1.15M 1 Yr 7. James van Riemsdyk, Phi LW 33 40 9 23 $7M UFA 8. St. Louis' 1st-Round Picks 9. Lars Eller, Wsh C 33 60 7 16 $3.5M UFA 10. Shayne Gostisbehere, Ari LD 29 50 9 29 $4.5M UFA 11. Carson Soucy, Sea LD 28 57 2 10 $2.75M UFA 12. Brock Boeser, Van RW 25 51 11 38 $6.65M 2 Yrs 13. Mattias Ekholm, Nsh LD 32 56 5 18 $6.25M 3 Yrs 14. Erik Karlsson, SJ RD 32 60 19 77 $11.5M 4 Yrs 15. Cam Talbot, Ott G 35 29 2.9 .905 $3.67M UFA 16. James Reimer, SJ G 34 30 3.29 .895 $2.25M UFA 17. Jesse Puljujarvi, Edm RW 24 57 5 14 $3M RFA 18. Nick Bjugstad, Ari C 30 58 13 23 $900K UFA 19. Gustav Nyquist, CBJ LW 33 48 10 22 $5.5M UFA 20. Nick Jensen, Wsh RD 32 62 2 24 $2.5M UFA 21. Nick Schmaltz, Ari RW 27 42 16 37 $5.85M 3 Yrs 22. Jakub Vrana, Det LW 26 4 1 2 $5.25M 1 Yr 23. Warren Foegele, Edm LW 26 45 11 17 $2.75M 1 Yr 24. Jordan Greenway, Min LW 25 43 2 6 $3M 2 Yrs 25. Nick Seeler, Phi LD 29 58 3 10 $775K 1 Yr 26. Max Domi, Chi C 27 58 18 47 $3M UFA 27. Dmitry Kulikov, Ana LD 32 60 3 15 $2.25M UFA 28. Karel Vejmelka, Ari G 26 40 3.38 .903 $2.73M 2 Yrs 29. John Klingberg, Ana RD 30 49 8 23 $7M UFA 30. Sean Monahan, Mtl C 28 25 6 17 $6.38M UFA 31. Tanner Jeannot, Nsh LW 25 56 5 14 $800K RFA 32. Erik Gustafsson, Wsh LD 30 61 7 38 $800K UFA 33. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ G 28 28 3.17 .913 $1.3M UFA 34. Colton Parayko, StL RD 29 56 3 19 $6.5M 7 Yrs

NOTE - 2023-24 indicates player’s status beyond 2022-23: UFA, RFA or number of years under contract