With Meier going to Jersey, Kane moves atop Trade Bait Board
With five days to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, there's a new No. 1 on TSN's Trade Bait Board. But for how long?
TSN.ca Staff
LeBrun details how the Meier trade to New Jersey came together
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the New Jersey Devils won the Timo Meier sweepstakes on Sunday afternoon, acquiring the winger from San Jose and taking him off the top spot on our list.
That slots Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane into Meier's place, just a day after the team sent him home as he awaits his own trade.
And the expectation is that the three-time Stanley Cup champion will eventually go to the New York Rangers. The Blueshirts, who have already loaded up with forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Tyler Motte, cleared some cap room this weekend by trading winger Vitali Kravtsov to Vancouver and waiving centre Jake Leschyshyn.
TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported Sunday that a deal likely won't happen before Wednesday - or even 3pm et on Friday for that matter - as "the salary cap implications will improve with each passing day."
As the hockey world anticipates Kane's potential move to Broadway, check out the updated Top 35.
TSN Trade Bait Board: February 26
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|GP
|G
|P
|Cap Hit
|2023-24
|1. Patrick Kane, Chi
|RW
|34
|54
|16
|45
|$10.5M
|UFA
|2. Jakob Chychrun, Ari
|LD
|24
|36
|7
|28
|$4.6M
|2 Yrs
|3. Jake McCabe, Chi
|LD
|29
|55
|2
|20
|$4M
|2 Yrs
|4. Vladislav Gavrikov, CBJ
|LD
|27
|52
|3
|10
|$2.8M
|UFA
|5. Luke Schenn, Van
|RD
|33
|55
|3
|21
|$850K
|UFA
|6. Sam Lafferty, Chi
|C
|27
|51
|10
|21
|$1.15M
|1 Yr
|7. James van Riemsdyk, Phi
|LW
|33
|40
|9
|23
|$7M
|UFA
|8. St. Louis' 1st-Round Picks
|9. Lars Eller, Wsh
|C
|33
|60
|7
|16
|$3.5M
|UFA
|10. Shayne Gostisbehere, Ari
|LD
|29
|50
|9
|29
|$4.5M
|UFA
|11. Carson Soucy, Sea
|LD
|28
|57
|2
|10
|$2.75M
|UFA
|12. Brock Boeser, Van
|RW
|25
|51
|11
|38
|$6.65M
|2 Yrs
|13. Mattias Ekholm, Nsh
|LD
|32
|56
|5
|18
|$6.25M
|3 Yrs
|14. Erik Karlsson, SJ
|RD
|32
|60
|19
|77
|$11.5M
|4 Yrs
|15. Cam Talbot, Ott
|G
|35
|29
|2.9
|.905
|$3.67M
|UFA
|16. James Reimer, SJ
|G
|34
|30
|3.29
|.895
|$2.25M
|UFA
|17. Jesse Puljujarvi, Edm
|RW
|24
|57
|5
|14
|$3M
|RFA
|18. Nick Bjugstad, Ari
|C
|30
|58
|13
|23
|$900K
|UFA
|19. Gustav Nyquist, CBJ
|LW
|33
|48
|10
|22
|$5.5M
|UFA
|20. Nick Jensen, Wsh
|RD
|32
|62
|2
|24
|$2.5M
|UFA
|21. Nick Schmaltz, Ari
|RW
|27
|42
|16
|37
|$5.85M
|3 Yrs
|22. Jakub Vrana, Det
|LW
|26
|4
|1
|2
|$5.25M
|1 Yr
|23. Warren Foegele, Edm
|LW
|26
|45
|11
|17
|$2.75M
|1 Yr
|24. Jordan Greenway, Min
|LW
|25
|43
|2
|6
|$3M
|2 Yrs
|25. Nick Seeler, Phi
|LD
|29
|58
|3
|10
|$775K
|1 Yr
|26. Max Domi, Chi
|C
|27
|58
|18
|47
|$3M
|UFA
|27. Dmitry Kulikov, Ana
|LD
|32
|60
|3
|15
|$2.25M
|UFA
|28. Karel Vejmelka, Ari
|G
|26
|40
|3.38
|.903
|$2.73M
|2 Yrs
|29. John Klingberg, Ana
|RD
|30
|49
|8
|23
|$7M
|UFA
|30. Sean Monahan, Mtl
|C
|28
|25
|6
|17
|$6.38M
|UFA
|31. Tanner Jeannot, Nsh
|LW
|25
|56
|5
|14
|$800K
|RFA
|32. Erik Gustafsson, Wsh
|LD
|30
|61
|7
|38
|$800K
|UFA
|33. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ
|G
|28
|28
|3.17
|.913
|$1.3M
|UFA
|34. Colton Parayko, StL
|RD
|29
|56
|3
|19
|$6.5M
|7 Yrs
NOTE - 2023-24 indicates player’s status beyond 2022-23: UFA, RFA or number of years under contract