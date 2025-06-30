The WNBA continues to grow.

The league announced Monday that expansion franchises have been awarded to Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia.

The Cleveland team will begin play in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030. All three teams will share ownership with their respective NBA city mates, the Cavaliers, Pistons and 76ers.

“This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball," commisioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful for our new owners and ownership groups – Dan Gilbert in Cleveland, Tom Gores in Detroit, and Josh Harris, David Blitzer, David Adelman, and Brian Roberts in Philadelphia – for their belief in the WNBA’s future and their commitment to building thriving teams that will energize and inspire their communities. We are excited for what these cities will bring to the league – and are confident that these new teams will reshape the landscape of women’s basketball.”

The Golden State Valkyries began play this season with the Toronto Tempo and Portland joining the league in 2026.

By 2030, the league will have 18 teams.

It's a return of the WNBA to both Cleveland and Detroit.

The Cleveland Rockers were an inaugural WNBA team that began play in 1997 and ceased operations after the 2003 season. The team reached the playoffs four times in its eight seasons. Among those who suited up for the team was Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard.

The Detroit Shock began play in 1998 and spent 12 seasons in Detroit. Coached by Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and Pistons great Bill Laimbeer, the Shock won WNBA titles in 2003, 2006 and 2008. Hall of Famers Woodard, Swin Cash and Katie Smith all played for the team over the course of its time in Detroit.

The Shock would move to Tulsa in 2010 where the team would play for six seasons before relocating again to Texas where it currently exists as the Dallas Wings.