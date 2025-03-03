The Toronto Tempo announced Monday that Serena Williams will be a new owner of the WNBA team.

Williams joins the team’s ownership group alongside Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures.

"I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,” said Williams in a statement. "This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

Williams made her professional debut in Canada in 1995, kick-starting a record-setting career that saw her claim 73 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including 23 major women's singles titles — the most in the Open Era. ​

“Serena is a champion,” said team president Teresa Resch in a statement. “She’s the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible. She’s set the bar for women in sport, business and the world - and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring - we’re thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women’s Day with this announcement.”

As part of her ownership role, Williams will play an active role in future jersey designs and will help forge unique merchandise collaborations with the team.

“Serena Williams is an icon, a role model and a force for change in the world,” Tanenbaum added. “She’s earned every bit of her incredible success with hard work, tenacity and determination in the face of countless challenges. She exemplifies the very best of what the Tempo stand for - we couldn’t be more honoured to have Serena in our court.”

The Tempo will begin playing at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026, and will also host regular-season games across Canada.