WNBA expansion Toronto Tempo introduces Wright Rogers as inaugural GM

TORONTO - The WNBA expansion Toronto Tempo officially introduced Monica Wright Rogers as its first general manager.

The Tempo, Canada's first WNBA franchise, made the announcement Thursday after hiring Wright Rogers, 36, in January.

Wright Rogers, a two-time WNBA champion as a guard with the Minnesota Lynx, joins the Tempo after spending the past two seasons as the Phoenix Mercury's assistant GM.

Wright Rogers will oversee basketball operations, including hiring a head coach and building the roster for Toronto's 2026 debut.

The Tempo will play its home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum but also stage regular-season contests in Montreal and Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.