It’s a bad time to be the WNBA record book.

After Angel Reese rewrote a number of rookie and single-season records in 2024, it appears that run will continue in 2025.

Reese has already made history this season, becoming the first WNBA player with a streak of five games of at least 15-or-more rebounds, now she’s making a push for the most consecutive double-doubles in league history.

Meanwhile, rookie point guard Paige Bueckers has hit the ground running to start her WNBA career and has scored at least 10 points in all 16 games she has played.

That streak of 16 games has Bueckers tied for the eighth longest streak in league history and she has been priced at +135 to tie A’ja Wilson’s record at 33.

Let’s take a look at the two players and how far they have to go before rewriting a few records.

Angel Reese’s double-double streak

Current streak: 7

Record: 15

Next Game: Saturday, July 12 vs. Minnesota Lynx (-260 to record a double-double)

Reese is still eight games away from tying the league’s record for most consecutive games with a double-double.

She is -260 to record a double-double Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Lynx.

In their prior meeting this season, Reese had 16 points and 17 rebounds in a five-point loss.

In 2024, Reese had a double-double in both games she played against Minnesota.

In 19 games this season, Reese is averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

Angel Reese to Record a Double-Double in Consecutive Games Played During 2025 WNBA Season (Current Streak is 7 Games) Prop Odds 10+ Consecutive Games Played -150 15+ Consecutive Games Played (Tie WNBA Record) +220 16+ Consecutive Games Played (Break WNBA Record) +240 20 + Consecutive Games Played +550 25 + Consecutive Games Played +1000 30+ Consecutive Games Played +2000

Paige Bueckers scoring streak to start her career

Current streak: 16

Record: 33

Next Game: Sunday, July 13 vs. Indiana Fever

Paige Bueckers has scored at least 10 points in every game she has played in to start her WNBA career. Here is a look at how long that streak could last based on the odds at FanDuel.