WNBA's newest team named Golden State Valkyries

The WNBA's newest team will be named the Golden State Valkyries.

The franchise, set to begin play in 2025, revealed their nickname Tuesday morning, along with a black and purple colour scheme.

"Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering - flying through air and sea alike. This brand is Golden State's modern interpretation of a Valkyrie: strong, bold, and fierce," read a news release from the team. "The Valkyries logo is purple and black."

The franchise was originally announced last year and is the first WNBA expansion team since 2008. They will play home games at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the home of the Golden State Warriors.

The news comes just days after a report from CBC's Shireen Ahmed said Toronto would be getting a WNBA expansion team to begin play in 2026.

