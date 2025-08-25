Vanja Cernivec has been hired as general manager of the Portland Fire WNBA expansion team on Monday.

Cernivec is currently the vice president of basketball operations for the WNBA's latest expansion franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, who are playing in their inaugural season.

“I am honored to join the Fire with a vision to build the most innovative and groundbreaking team in women’s basketball,” said Cernivec.

She previously served as an international scout with the Chicago Bulls (2020-22) and was a senior manager of basketball operations with the NBA (2015-20).

Portland was awarded a WNBA expansion franchise in September of 2024 and will debut in 2026 alongside fellow expansion team the Toronto Tempo. The team announced on July 15 they would be using Fire as their nickname like the original franchise.

The original team lasted only three seasons from 2000-02 before folding.