Trudeau: Hockey Canada still has a lot of work to do to shift culture of the organization

The Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team released a statement Thursday, saying the recent developments at Hockey Canada are a first step in what the team hopes is the beginning of positive change.

A Statement from the National Women's Hockey Team pic.twitter.com/NNAWXYoRQM — Erin Ambrose (@ambrose_13) October 13, 2022

Thursday's statement comes two days after CEO Scott Smith and the entire board of directors stepped down as Hockey Canada remains under scrutiny for its handling of past sexual assault allegations, as well as the means used to settle them with money drawn from its National Equity Fund made up of youth hockey registration fees from across the country. Interim board chair Andrea Skinner stepped down over the weekend.

Here is the full statement from the women’s team:

“The recent developments out of Hockey Canada are a first step in what we hope represents the beginning of positive change in the future of hockey in Canada.

We are confident that a Board that truly embodies the diversity of our country and one that will advocate and fight for a safe and protected environment for all participants and fans will be appointed.

We remain committed to the development of all programs at Hockey Canada, especially the women’s and para programs, and look for a Board that will embody this commitments.

We are united like never before in ensuring that the best interests of hockey players and fans are at the core of everything Hockey Canada does.

We ask for equal representation with a seat at the table, as we continue to promote and grow the women’s game globally, so that we may bring our perspective and input to ensure that our sport’s national governing body evolves to one that truly represents all Canadians and safeguards its participants. As members of the most recent Women’s Canadian National Olympics and World Championship teams, we are proud of the culture and legacy our program has created and would like to thank the partners who continue to stand alongside us.”