World champion Mouat beats Dropkin in early draw at season-ending Grand Slam event

TORONTO - Top-ranked Bruce Mouat of Scotland defeated American Korey Dropkin 5-1 on Wednesday morning at the AMJ Players' Championship.

Mouat, who won a world championship last weekend in Moose Jaw, Sask., iced the win with a deuce in the seventh end.

In other games, John Epping topped Mike McEwen 7-5 in an all-Canadian battle and Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura upset Canada's Rachel Homan 8-4. Momoha Tabata beat Satsuki Fujisawa 7-5 in a matchup of Japanese teams.

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Play continues through Sunday.

The competition is the fifth and final stop on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.