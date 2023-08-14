World Cup semifinals: How to watch, stream 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on TSN

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals are set to begin on Tuesday morning with all four teams looking to win the competition for the first time in their country's history. Spain will take on Sweden in the first semifinal while co-host Australia will battle England in the second semifinal.

The competition will crown a first-time championship for the first time since Japan won in 2011. Of the four semifinalists, only Sweden has previously reached a World Cup Final, losing to Germany in 2003. Australia looks to become the first host country to reach the World Cup Final since the United States in 1999.

Spain reached it's first World Cup semifinal following a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Netherlands. Leading 1-0 in extra time, Spain conceded the equalizing goal to Stefanie van der Gragt in the 91st minute, who made up for an earlier handball that led the Spain's opening marker. Spain re-took the lead for good, when 19-year-old Salma Celeste Paralluelo scored her first World Cup goal in the 11th minute to seal the victory. She also became the youngest goal-scorer for Spain at the World Cup.

Spain will be in for a tough test on Tuesday, as they will take on No. 3 ranked Sweden, who some consider to be the favourites to win the tournament following the early exits of the United States and Germany, the top two countries in the world.

Sweden reached the final following a 2-1 victory over Japan in the quarter-final. It's the fifth time Sweden has reached the semis at the Women's World Cup and the first time they've made the final four in consecutive editions.

The Swedes looked impressive against Japan, scoring more goals against the Japanese (2) than they had conceded in their first four matches combined (1). Defender Amanda Ilestedt scored the first goal for Sweden and now has four for the tournament. She leads all remaining players in goals and is one behind Japan's Hinata Miyazawa in the Golden Boot race.

The Matilda's made history in their dramatic shootout win over France, becoming the first Australian team, men or women, to reach a World Cup semifinal. 20-year-old Cortnee Vine scored the winner from the spot to give the Aussie's in the 10th round of penalties.

Star striker Sam Kerr continued to make her way back from a calf injury that has held her out of most of the tournament, as she came in during Australia's first change in the 55th minute and played the remainder of the match.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold made three stops in the shootout to seal the victory.

England reached the semifinals, their third consecutive appearance in the final four, with a 2-1 victory over Colombia. Alessia Russo scored the winning goal for England in the 63rd minute. her second of the tournament. Russo (6) trails only Germany's Alexandra Popp (10) for most goals across the 2022 Women's Euros and Women's World Cup.

The Lionesses looked to be in trouble early after Leicy Santos gave Colombia a 1-0 lead late in the first half. However Lauren Hemp scored in the dying second of injury time to bring England level at the halftime whistle.

England will be without star Lauren James for the second consecutive match as she will serve the second of her two-match suspension after she was sent off for stepping on the back of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie in England's round of 16 match.

