The start of Canada's gold medal pursuit is just days away as the IIHF World Hockey Championship is set to begin on Friday from Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.

Team Canada dropped the bronze medal game to Sweden last year, marking the first time since 2018 that they failed to reach the podium.

TSN will carry every single game of the world hockey championship, including four games on Friday during the opening day of the tournament. Canada opens against Slovenia on Saturday.

Roster

For the first time since 2015, Canadian hockey legend Sidney Crosby will suit up at the World Hockey Championship.

The 37-year-old Crosby made it official after his Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs for a third straight season in 2024-25.

Crosby's international resume is one of the best, winning gold medals at the 2005 World Junior Hockey Championship, 2015 World Hockey Championship, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, 2016 World Cup and, most recently, the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off.

Crosby scored four goals and seven assists in nine games at the 2015 world tournament. He also played in the 2006 world championship, netting eight goals and eight assists over nine games as Canada finished fourth.

The native of Cole Harbour, N.S., recorded 33 goals and 58 assists over 80 games with the Penguins in 2024-25, his 20th season with the franchise.

Crosby will be joined by some other notable names, including veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who is expected to retire from hockey following the tournament. A veteran of 22 NHL seasons, this will mark the first time Fleury has represented Canada at a world championship.

Fleury and Crosby won three Stanley Cups together with the Penguins.

And although it hasn't been made official, Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon is also expected to join Team Canada at the men's worlds following the Avs first round elimination by the Dallas Stars, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger

Longtime friends Crosby and MacKinnon, who are both from Nova Scotia, were teammates for Canada's dramatic win over the Untied States at the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off in February. They also captured the gold medal together at the 2015 world championship in Czechia with MacKinnon netting four goals and five assists in 10 games.

Both are expected to represent Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

San Jose Sharks star rookie Macklin Celebrini will also be at the worlds and is coming off a four point performance against Hungary in a pre-tournament game on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the roster Hockey Canada has announced so far. There's always a chance, Team Canada could be getting some reinforcements following the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Forwards

Macklin Celebrini (Sam Jose Sharks)

Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers)

Bo Horvat (New York Islanders)

Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Barrett Hayton (Utah Mammoth)

Will Cuylle (New York Rangers)

Tyson Foerster (Philadelphia Flyers)

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Ryan O’Reilly (Nashville Predators)

Kent Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets)

*Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) - Not officially announced*

Defencemen

Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers)

Noah Dobson (New York Islanders)

Ryker Evans (Seattle Kraken)

Mackenzie Weegar (Calgary Flames)

Brandon Montour (Seattle Kraken)

Jared Spurgeon (Minnesota Wild)

Goalie

Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota Wild)

Dylan Garand (New York Rangers)

Coaching Staff

Head Coach - Dean Evason (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Assistant Coach - Andrew Brunette (Nashville Predators)

Assistant Coach - Ryan Huska (Calgary Flames)

Assistant Coach - Steve McCarthy (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Groups and Schedule

The world hockey championship features a 16-team field divided into two groups of eight.

Following a seven-game round robin, the top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals when the knockout stage will begin.

Here's a look at the groups:

Group A (Stockholm)

Canada

Finland

Sweden

Slovakia

Latvia

Austria

France

Slovenia

Group B (Herning)

Czechia

Switzerland

United States

Germany

Denmark

Norway

Kazakhstan

Hungary

Canada's Schedule

Slovenia (May 10 at 6am ET on TSN1/4)

Latvia (May 11 at 10am ET on TSN1/4)

France (May 13 at 2pm ET on TSN1/4)

Austria (May 15 at 2pm ET on TSN1/3)

Slovakia (May 17 at 2pm ET on TSN1/3)

Finland (May 19 at 2pm ET on TSN1/4)

Sweden (May 20 at 2pm ET on TSN1/4)

Canada's history at World Hockey Championship

As previously mentioned, Canada missed the podium at last year's tournament with host Czechia winning the gold for the 13th time.

Canada's roster featured the likes of John Tavares, Connor Bedard, Pierre Luc Dubois, Brandon Hagel, Colton Parayko and Jordan Binnington.

The Canadians last won gold in 2023 and own 28 first-place finishes to lead all nations.