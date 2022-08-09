Improved Bedard ready to make an impact for Team Canada at the World Juniors

The World Junior Hockey Championship is set to begin on Tuesday afternoon, eight months after the previous tournament was cut short in December due to the spread the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Round-robin play kicks off with a triple-header on TSN and features some of the best prospects in the world.

Watch or stream the triple-header LIVE, beginning at 2 p.m. ET with Czechia taking on Slovakia on TSN1, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.



Czechia vs. Slovakia - 2 p.m. ET

The tournament begins with David Jiricek and Czechia taking on Slovakia. Jiricek, who was selected sixth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft, leads a Czech team that has not won the WJC since claiming back-to-back titles in 2000-01 and has not medalled (bronze) since 2005.

In addition to Jiricek, Czechia will be led by another Blue Jackets' prospect Stanislav Svozil and Montreal Canadiens prospect Jan Mysak.

Slovakia has seen success in internationall hockey, most recently winning bronze at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, led by first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and second overall pick Simon Nemec. Unfortunately for the Slovaks, neither Slafkovsky or Nemec will participate in the tournament. However, they should still pose a tough challenge in the tournament and will be led by forward Dalibor Dvorsky, who could be a top-five pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Finland vs. Latvia - 6 p.m. ET

The Fins are once again looking like medal contenders after earning bronze in 2021. Winnipeg Jets' first-round pick Brad Lambert and Nashville Predators first-round pick Joakim Kemell lead the perennial contenders in a tough group that also features Canada, Czechia, and Slovakia.

Latvia, the final team in Group A, enter the tournament as a replacement after Russia was disqualified from international competition. Their best outing at the World Juniors was eighth place in 2009.

Germany vs. USA - 10 p.m. ET

The 2021 defending champion United States are in a good position to reach the gold-medal game once again thanks to the exciting young duo of Logan Cooley and Luke Hughes. Cooley, the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is one of the most talented offensive players at the tournament and will be playing alongside Calgary Flames 2021 first-round pick Matt Coronato.

Hughes leads a deep defensive corps and looks to build on his international experience after playing at the 2022 World Hockey Championship. The blue line also boasts Los Angeles Kings' defenceman Brock Faber, who played at the 2022 Olympics.

Germany finished sixth in 2021 but will be hard-pressed to repeat that result without the trio of Tim Stutzle, J.J. Peterka, and Florian Elias.

Goaltender Florian Bugl and Edmonton Oilers' defenceman Luca Munzenburger are Germany's top players heading into the tournament.