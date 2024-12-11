Keep updated on all the news on Team Canada from World Junior selection camp. Canada is holding its first skates of camp on Wednesday.

Beaudoin exits practice

Forward Cole Beaudoin has left practice as he appears to be dealing with a right hand issue, per TSN's Mark Masters.

The 18-year-old has 13 goals and 29 points in 24 games this season with the OHL's Barrie Colts.

He was drafted 24th overall by the Utah Hockey Club in June's draft.

Beaudoin helped Canada win gold at the U18s in the spring, registering two goals and four points in seven games.

McKenna, Martone skating with Group 2

Forwards Gavin McKenna (2026 draft-eligible) and Porter Martone, a top prospect for the 2025 Draft, are both skating with Group 2 this morning.

Martone is skating with Riley Heidt and Berkly Catton. The 18-year-old has 21 goals and 54 points in 26 games this season as captain of the OHL's Brampton Steelheads.

McKenna, who is leading the WHL in scoring with 19 goals and 60 points in 30 games this season with the Medicine Hat Tigers, is skating with returnees Carson Rehkopf and Matthew Wood.

Easton Cowan is absent for precautionary reasons while defenceman Andrew Gibson has yet to arrive.

Parekh, Yager on the ice for Group 1 practice

Calgary Flames first-round pick Zayne Parekh and Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager are among the players on the ice for Canada at this morning's World Junior selection camp, per Masters.

Parekh was a late addition to the selection camp roster, replacing Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Harrison Brunicke, who was not medically cleared to participate.

Parekh was drafted ninth overall by the Flames in June's draft. In 2023-24, he won CHL defenceman of the year with 33 goals and 96 points in 66 games and helped Saginaw win its first-ever Memorial Cup championship.

In 25 games with the Spirit this season, the 18-year-old has 10 goals and 34 points.

Yager, one of the returning players from last year's World Junior team that finished fifth, was recently traded in the Western Hockey League, going from the Moose Jaw Warriors to the Lethbridge Hurricanes. In two games with Lethbridge before leaving for the Canadian camp, Yager has one goal and three assists.

Parekh was paired with San Jose Sharks first-round pick Sam Dickinson this morning while Yager was skating with Tanner Howe and Calum Ritchie.

Nadeau on the team

Per CP's Joshua Clipperton, Hockey Canada's Scott Salmond confirmed that Chicago Wolves forward Bradly Nadeau will join the team following selection camp Dec. 15.

Nadeau, 19, was drafted 30th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023. In 20 games this season in the AHL, he has five goals and 12 points.

In the NCAA with Maine last season, he had 19 goals and 46 points in 37 games.