So far, so good for Team Canada.

Goals from Brennan Othmann, Tyson Foerster, Connor Bedard, Ridly Greig and Mason McTavish have Canada out to a 5-1 lead against Finland as the two teams battle for first place in Group A at the World Juniors.

Canada opened the game with three consecutive goals but a late marker from Finland's Matias Rajaniemi gave the Finns some momentum headed into the break. But Canada was quick to answer as Greig pounced on a rebound and beat Finland goaltender Leevi Merilainen to give the hosts their fourth of the game.

On the power play later in the period, McTavish wired one home to give him his second point of the night and extend his tournament-leading total to 12.

Canada outshot Finland 30-15 through two periods while Canadian goaltender Dylan Garland has stopped 14 of 15 shots he's faced.

Canada opened the tournament with a 5-2 victory over Latvia and followed that up with an 11-1 drubbing of Slovakia a day later. Canada faced off against Czechia over the weekend and trailed 1-0 in the first peroid but rallied for five consecutive goals en route to a 5-1 victory.

Finland opened with a 6-1 win over Latvia, defeated Czechia 4-3 in a shootout and dispatched of Slovakia 9-3 on Sunday.

The 2022 World Juniors originally began in late December in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but were postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases.