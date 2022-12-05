Forwards Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli, the projected No. 1 and No. 2 picks for the 2023 NHL Draft, headline Canada's 29-player World Junior selection camp roster.

Camp is set to run from Dec. 9-12 as Canada looks to defend its gold medal on home soil in Halifax and Moncton.

Bedard, who won gold at the 2022 World Juniors in August, had four goals and eight points in seven games. The Regina Pats centre currently has 27 goals and 64 points in 28 games to lead the Western Hockey League in scoring. 

Fantilli will make his World Juniors debut for Canada after scoring one goal and six points in four games at the U18s in April. A freshman at the University of Michigan this season, he is second in NCAA scoring with 10 goals and 25 points in 14 games. 

Two other camp invitees who are draft eligible in 2023 are goaltenders Thomas Milic of the Seattle Thunderbirds and William Rousseau of the Quebec Remparts. 

Along with Bedard, the returning players from the gold-medal winning squad in August are forwards Logan Stankoven, Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, Riley Kidney, Nathan Gaucher and Zack Ostapchuk, and defencemen Olen Zellweger, Ethan Del Mastro and Carson Lambos. 

The Montreal Canadiens lead the way in Canadian NHL team prospect representation with three draft picks in forwards Roy, Kidney and Owen Beck. The Edmonton Oilers (Reid Schaefer) and Ottawa Senators (Ostapchuk) have one each. 

Other notable prospects include defenceman Kevin Korchinski (seventh overall to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022) and QMJHL leading scorer Jordan Dumais (Columbus Blue Jackets third-round pick in 2022). 

The tournament is set to run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. Canada kicks off its tournament on Boxing Day against Czechia on TSN at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

 

Team Canada Selection Camp Roster

 
PLAYER S/C HT WT TEAM NHL DRAFT
Goaltenders          
Tyler Brennan L 6’3” 190 Prince George (WHL) NJD 2022
Benjamin Gaudreau L 6’2” 172 Sarnia (OHL) SJ 2021
Thomas Milic L 6’1” 175 Seattle (WHL) 2023 Draft
William Rousseau L 6’1” 188 Québec (QMJHL) 2023 Draft
Defence          
Nolan Allan L 6’3” 193 Seattle (WHL) Chi 2021
Ethan Del Mastro L 6’4” 206 Mississauga (OHL) Chi 2021
Tyson Hinds L 6’3” 188 Sherbrooke (QMJHL) Ana 2021
Kevin Korchinski L 6’3” 185 Seattle (WHL) Chi 2022
Carson Lambos L 6’1” 192 Winnipeg (WHL) Min 2021
Jack Matier R 6’4” 202 Ottawa (OHL) Nsh 2021
Evan Nause L 6’2” 183 Québec (QMJHL) Fla 2021
Ethan Samson R 6’3” 183 Prince George (WHL) Phi 2021
Olen Zellweger L 5’10” 182 Everett (WHL) Ana 2021
Forwards           
Caedan Bankier L 6’2” 190 Kamloops (WHL) Min 2021
Owen Beck R 6’0” 190 Mississauga (OHL) Mtl 2022
Connor Bedard R 5’10” 185 Regina (WHL) 2023 Draft
Zachary Bolduc L 6’1” 177 Québec (QMJHL) StL 2021
Colton Dach L 6’4” 205 Kelowna (WHL) Chi 2021
Zach Dean L 6’0” 192 Gatineau (QMJHL) VGK 2021
Jordan Dumais R 5’9” 174 Halifax (QMJHL) CBJ 2022
Adam Fantilli L 6’2” 195 Michigan (Big Ten) 2023 Draft
Nathan Gaucher R 6’3” 207 Québec (QMJHL) Ana 2022
Ryan Greene R 6’1” 180 Boston University (NCAA) Chi 2022
Riley Kidney L 6’0” 175 Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) Mtl 2021
Zack Ostapchuk L 6’3” 198 Vancouver (WHL) Ott 2021
Brennan Othmann L 6’0” 180 Peterborough (OHL) NYR 2021
Joshua Roy L 6’0” 193 Sherbrooke (QMJHL) Mtl 2021
Reid Schaefer L 6’4” 219 Seattle (WHL) Edm 2022
Logan Stankoven R 5’8” 170 Kamloops (WHL) Dal 2021
 

 