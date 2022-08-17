Zellweger hits Cuylle with a beautiful pass on the change to score

Team Canada forward Ridly Greig left Wednesday night's quarter-final game and did not return because of an injury.

The Ottawa Senators' first-round selection in 2020 appeared to sustain the injury on a hit from Switzerland's Vincent Despont with just under seven minutes to go in the first period. He appeared to be favouring his left shoulder as he skated to the bench. He was originally ruled out for the night in the second period.

Greig had one shot on goal prior to leaving the game. He will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

The winner of Wednesday's quarter-final matchup will advance to the World Junior Championship semifinals taking place Friday night in Edmonton.