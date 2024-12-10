World Juniors start Boxing Day on TSN as Canada opens with tough test vs. Finland

The 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship begins Boxing Day, with TSN as your home for every game of the tournament.

Slovakia and Sweden will play the opening game of the tournament in Ottawa at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Boxing Day, followed by the United States taking on Germany at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. After earning a bronze medal last year, Czechia will face Switzerland in the third game of the day at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

You can watch every game of the 2025 World Juniors LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Looking to bounce back after a quarter-final loss in Sweden last year, Canada begins their play in Group A in final game of the day in a heavyweight tilt against Finland at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. The Finns finished fourth at the tournament in January and have not medalled since falling to Canada in the gold medal game in 2022.

Claiming the top seed will be no easy feat in Group A, which includes the defending champion United States in addition to Canada and Finland. Germany and Latvia round out Group A, with Czechia, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland forming Group B.

The first practice of Canada's selection camp will get underway Tuesday, with the team taking to the ice next week for three pre-competition games, which will all be available on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The action starts Thursday, Dec. 19 with a 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. matchup with Switzerland. Two days later, Canada will take on Sweden, with a Dec. 23 matchup against Czechia serving as the team's final tune-up.



World Junior Pre-Competition Date Teams Time (ET) Network Thursday, December 19, 2024 Canada vs. Switzerland 7pm TSN4 Saturday, December 21, 2024 Canada vs. Sweden 7pm TSN4/5 Monday, December 23, 2024 Canada vs. Czechia 7pm TSN4/5

Canada, USA to clash on New Year's Eve on TSN

The group round of the tournament will come to an end on New Year’s Eve, with a slate highlighted by a Canada vs. United States matchup that could determine Group A's top seed. You can watch that game on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Quarter-final play will take place on Jan. 2, with the semifinals set for Jan. 4 and the medal games on Sunday, Jan. 5.

The full broadcast schedule is below, with the latest updates available here.