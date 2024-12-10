SCOREBOARD

World Juniors start Boxing Day on TSN as Canada opens with tough test vs. Finland

The 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship begins Boxing Day, with TSN as your home for every game of the tournament.

Slovakia and Sweden will play the opening game of the tournament in Ottawa at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Boxing Day, followed by the United States taking on Germany at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. After earning a bronze medal last year, Czechia will face Switzerland in the third game of the day at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Looking to bounce back after a quarter-final loss in Sweden last year, Canada begins their play in Group A in final game of the day in a heavyweight tilt against Finland at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. The Finns finished fourth at the tournament in January and have not medalled since falling to Canada in the gold medal game in 2022. 

Claiming the top seed will be no easy feat in Group A, which includes the defending champion United States in addition to Canada and Finland. Germany and Latvia round out Group A, with Czechia, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland forming Group B.

The first practice of Canada's selection camp will get underway Tuesday, with the team taking to the ice next week for three pre-competition games, which will all be available on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The action starts Thursday, Dec. 19 with a 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. matchup with Switzerland. Two days later, Canada will take on Sweden, with a Dec. 23 matchup against Czechia serving as the team's final tune-up.

World Junior Pre-Competition

Date Teams Time (ET) Network
Thursday, December 19, 2024 Canada vs. Switzerland 7pm TSN4
Saturday, December 21, 2024 Canada vs. Sweden 7pm TSN4/5
Monday, December 23, 2024 Canada vs. Czechia 7pm TSN4/5

 

Canada, USA to clash on New Year's Eve on TSN

The group round of the tournament will come to an end on New Year’s Eve, with a slate highlighted by a Canada vs. United States matchup that could determine Group A's top seed. You can watch that game on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Quarter-final play will take place on Jan. 2, with the semifinals set for Jan. 4 and the medal games on Sunday, Jan. 5. 

The full broadcast schedule is below, with the latest updates available here. 

2025 World Junior Hockey Championship

Date Teams Time (ET) Network
Thursday, December 26, 2024 Slovakia vs. Sweden Noon TSN
Thursday, December 26, 2024 USA vs. Germany 2:30pm TSN
Thursday, December 26, 2024 Czechia vs. Switzerland 5pm TSN
Thursday, December 26, 2024 Finland vs. Canada 7:30pm TSN
Friday, December 27, 2024 Switzerland vs. Slovakia 1pm TSN
Friday, December 27, 2024 Germany vs. Finland 3:30pm TSN
Friday, December 27, 2024 Sweden vs. Kazakhstan 5pm TSN
Friday, December 27, 2024 Latvia vs. Canada 7:30pm TSN
Saturday, December 28, 2024 Kazakhstan vs. Czechia 1pm TSN
Saturday, December 28, 2024 Latvia vs. USA 3:30pm TSN
Sunday, December 29, 2024 Switzerland vs. Sweden Noon TSN
Sunday, December 29, 2024 USA vs. Finland 2:30pm TSN
Sunday, December 29, 2024 Czechia vs. Slovakia 5pm TSN
Sunday, December 29, 2024 Canada vs. Germany 7:30pm TSN
Monday, December 30, 2024 Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan 1pm TSN
Monday, December 30, 2024 Germany vs. Latvia 3:30pm TSN
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Kazakhstan vs. Switzerland Noon TSN
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Finland vs. Latvia 2:30pm TSN
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Sweden vs. Czechia 5pm TSN
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Canada vs. USA 8pm TSN
Thursday, January 2, 2025 Relegation: TBD vs. TBD 11am TSN
Thursday, January 2, 2025 Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD Noon TSN
Thursday, January 2, 2025 Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 2:30pm TSN
Thursday, January 2, 2025 Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 5pm TSN
Thursday, January 2, 2025 Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 7:30pm TSN
Saturday, January 4, 2025 Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 3:30pm TSN
Saturday, January 4, 2025 Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 7:30pm TSN
Sunday, January 5, 2025 Bronze Medal: TBD vs. TBD 3:30pm TSN
Sunday, January 5, 2025 Gold Medal: TBD vs. TBD 7:30pm TSN

 

