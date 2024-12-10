World Juniors start Boxing Day on TSN as Canada opens with tough test vs. Finland
The 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship begins Boxing Day, with TSN as your home for every game of the tournament.
Slovakia and Sweden will play the opening game of the tournament in Ottawa at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Boxing Day, followed by the United States taking on Germany at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. After earning a bronze medal last year, Czechia will face Switzerland in the third game of the day at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
You can watch every game of the 2025 World Juniors LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.
Looking to bounce back after a quarter-final loss in Sweden last year, Canada begins their play in Group A in final game of the day in a heavyweight tilt against Finland at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. The Finns finished fourth at the tournament in January and have not medalled since falling to Canada in the gold medal game in 2022.
Claiming the top seed will be no easy feat in Group A, which includes the defending champion United States in addition to Canada and Finland. Germany and Latvia round out Group A, with Czechia, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland forming Group B.
The first practice of Canada's selection camp will get underway Tuesday, with the team taking to the ice next week for three pre-competition games, which will all be available on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.
The action starts Thursday, Dec. 19 with a 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. matchup with Switzerland. Two days later, Canada will take on Sweden, with a Dec. 23 matchup against Czechia serving as the team's final tune-up.
World Junior Pre-Competition
|Date
|Teams
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Thursday, December 19, 2024
|Canada vs. Switzerland
|7pm
|TSN4
|Saturday, December 21, 2024
|Canada vs. Sweden
|7pm
|TSN4/5
|Monday, December 23, 2024
|Canada vs. Czechia
|7pm
|TSN4/5
Canada, USA to clash on New Year's Eve on TSN
The group round of the tournament will come to an end on New Year’s Eve, with a slate highlighted by a Canada vs. United States matchup that could determine Group A's top seed. You can watch that game on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Quarter-final play will take place on Jan. 2, with the semifinals set for Jan. 4 and the medal games on Sunday, Jan. 5.
The full broadcast schedule is below, with the latest updates available here.
2025 World Junior Hockey Championship
|Date
|Teams
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Thursday, December 26, 2024
|Slovakia vs. Sweden
|Noon
|TSN
|Thursday, December 26, 2024
|USA vs. Germany
|2:30pm
|TSN
|Thursday, December 26, 2024
|Czechia vs. Switzerland
|5pm
|TSN
|Thursday, December 26, 2024
|Finland vs. Canada
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, December 27, 2024
|Switzerland vs. Slovakia
|1pm
|TSN
|Friday, December 27, 2024
|Germany vs. Finland
|3:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, December 27, 2024
|Sweden vs. Kazakhstan
|5pm
|TSN
|Friday, December 27, 2024
|Latvia vs. Canada
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, December 28, 2024
|Kazakhstan vs. Czechia
|1pm
|TSN
|Saturday, December 28, 2024
|Latvia vs. USA
|3:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, December 29, 2024
|Switzerland vs. Sweden
|Noon
|TSN
|Sunday, December 29, 2024
|USA vs. Finland
|2:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, December 29, 2024
|Czechia vs. Slovakia
|5pm
|TSN
|Sunday, December 29, 2024
|Canada vs. Germany
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Monday, December 30, 2024
|Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan
|1pm
|TSN
|Monday, December 30, 2024
|Germany vs. Latvia
|3:30pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, December 31, 2024
|Kazakhstan vs. Switzerland
|Noon
|TSN
|Tuesday, December 31, 2024
|Finland vs. Latvia
|2:30pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, December 31, 2024
|Sweden vs. Czechia
|5pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, December 31, 2024
|Canada vs. USA
|8pm
|TSN
|Thursday, January 2, 2025
|Relegation: TBD vs. TBD
|11am
|TSN
|Thursday, January 2, 2025
|Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
|Noon
|TSN
|Thursday, January 2, 2025
|Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
|2:30pm
|TSN
|Thursday, January 2, 2025
|Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
|5pm
|TSN
|Thursday, January 2, 2025
|Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, January 4, 2025
|Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
|3:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, January 4, 2025
|Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, January 5, 2025
|Bronze Medal: TBD vs. TBD
|3:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, January 5, 2025
|Gold Medal: TBD vs. TBD
|7:30pm
|TSN