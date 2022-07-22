The Atlanta Braves announced the death of former outfielder Dwight Smith on Friday.

A member of the team's 1995 World Series-winning squad, Smith was 58.

A native of Tallahassee, FL, Smith spent eight years in the majors with the Chicago Cubs, California Angels, Baltimore Orioles and Braves.

Originally taken in the third round of the 1984 MLB January Draft-Regular Phase by the Toronto Blue Jays, Smith was selected again that June by the Cubs in the Secondary Phase.

He made his MLB debut in the 1989 season for the Cubs, batting .324 with nine home runs, 52 runs batted in and an OPS of .875 in 109 games. He finished as runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year to teammate Jerome Walton.

Smith retired after the 1996 season.

For his career, Smith was a .275 hitter with 46 HR, 226 RBI and a .755 OPS.

Smith's son, Dwight Smith Jr., appeared in 169 career games over four seasons with the Jays and Orioles from 2017 to 2020. He is currently a member of the Atlantic League's Lexington Legends.