Wrestling legend "Sycho" Sid Eudy has died at the age of 63, his son announced on Facebook Monday.

One of the preeminent big men of the 1990s, Eudy had been previously diagnosed with cancer.

A native of West Memphis, Ark., Eudy worked under the names "Sid Vicious" and "Sid Justice" in World Championship Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation where he was a world champion in both promotions.

Beginning his career in 1987, Eudy first rose to prominence in 1989 with WCW, taking his ring name from the famed Sex Pistols bassist. He formed a tag team with "Dangerous" Dan Spivey called the Skyscrapers. The following year, Eudy joined the legendary Four Horsemen stable for a brief run before jumping to the WWF in 1991.

Originally brought in as a babyface, Eudy turned heel following the events of the 1992 Royal Rumble that was to award the vacant WWF Championship. Entering the 30-man battle royal at No. 29, Eudy quickly eliminated "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan. With the match down to just Eudy and Ric Flair, Hogan grabbed Eudy's arm to allow Flair to dump him over the top rope to win the title. While Hogan apologized and Eudy seemingly accepted it, he refused to be tagged in in a match where he teamed with Hogan against Flair and The Undertaker at Saturday Night's Main Event XXX, cementing his turn.

Eudy would go on to meet Hogan at WrestleMania VII where he lost via disqualification due to the interference of Papa Shango (Charles Wright), which directly led to the return of the Ultimate Warrior (Jim Hellwig).

Sid returned to WCW in 1993, but his return was short-lived following an infamous hotel fight with Arn Anderson during a European tour in which both men were stabbed with a pair of scissors. Eudy reportedly stabbed Anderson 20 times during the brawl. Charges were not filed, but Eudy was fired.

Eudy headed back to the WWF in 1995 where he was paired with then world champion Shawn Michaels as his muscle. After accidentally costing Michaels the WWF Championship to Diesel (Kevin Nash) at WrestleMania XI, Sid turned on Michaels the next night on Monday Night RAW. Sid would go on to align with Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Corporation stable.

Adopting the "Sycho Sid" gimmick in early 1996, Eudy would seemingly hear voices speaking to him and rapidly undergo mood swings. Eudy would go on to defeat Michaels for his first WWF Championship at Survivor Series. After a two-month reign with the title, he would drop to Michaels at the Royal Rumble. Weeks later, Michaels would relinquish the title and Eudy would recapture it by defeating Bret "The Hitman" Hart on the Feb. 17, 1997 RAW. Sid's second title reign would also be short-lived, dropping the title to the Undertaker at WrestleMania 13. Sid was released by the company that summer, recuperating from a serious neck injury.

Eudy briefly popped up in Extreme Championship Wrestling in 1999 for a five-month run before returning to WCW that summer. By January, Eudy was the WCW Champion, defeating Nash for the title. Eudy would hold the title through April when he and every other champion were stripped of their titles as the company went through a creative reset.

In January of 2001, Sid incurred one of the most gruesome injuries in the history of the sport, live on pay-per-view at WCW Sin. In a four corners match that also included Road Warrior Animal and Jeff Jarrett, Eudy attempted to hit Scott Steiner with a big boot from the second turnbuckle. Landing awkwardly, Eudy snapped the tibia and fibula of his plant leg in half with bone breaking through the skin.

Eudy would go on to require surgery and need a metal rod placed in his leg. It would end up being the last match he worked for the promotion with WCW sold to Vince McMahon and ceasing operations that March.

In the years since, Eudy would go on to make sporadic appearances at independent promotions and occasionally pop up on WWE TV. His last televised match came on the June 25, 2012 edition of RAW where he defeated Heath Slater in a quick squash.