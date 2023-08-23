Wrestling legend Terry Funk passes away at 79

Wrestling legend Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79.



WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/1elQq5ZkDn — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2023

Funk became famous around the world, wrestling in many top promotions including WWF, WCW, ECW, NWA and All Japan Pro Wrestling.

His father Dory Funk Sr. was also a wrestler as well as a promoter, primarily in the Texas territories.

Terry wrestled alongside his brother Dory Funk Jr. in tag teams before beginning his long career as a singles wrestler in the 60s and 70s.

The Funks appeared at Wrestlemania 2 where they defeated the team of Tito Santana and The Junkyard Dog.

Funk held many championships during his wrestling career including the NWA World Championship, which he captured in 1975 by defeating Jack Brisco in Miami. He held the title for more than a year, before dropping it to Harley Race.

During his time in WCW, he twice held the United States Championship as well as had an iconic “I Quit” match with Ric Flair at Clash of the Champions IX.

Funk was famous for a hardcore style of wrestling and twice held the ECW Championship during his time in their promotion.

He became known to a younger audience as Chainsaw Charlie when he returned to the WWF promotion in 1997 to team and eventually feud with Cactus Jack. The duo captured the tag team titles from The New Age Outlaws at Wrestlemania 14.

Outside of wrestling, Funk also had an acting career, appearing in movies such as Over The Top with Sylvester Stallone and Roadhouse with Patrick Swayze.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 alongside his brother Dory Jr.