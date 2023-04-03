Bob "Bushwhacker Butch" Miller has died at the age of 78, longtime tag-team partner Luke "Bushwhacker Luke" Williams announced on Monday.

The duo, who wrestled as a tag team together for 36 years, was best known for their time in the then-World Wrestling Federation from 1988 to 1996.

"Our dear Bob has passed away," Williams wrote on Facebook. "Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch. We will always love you, Uncle Bob Miller. Until we meet again."

PWInsider reported Miller had flown into Los Angeles last week for convention appearances over the weekend around WrestleMania and had taken ill shortly after arriving.

From New Zealand, Miller and Williams worked for promotions around the world, including All Japan Pro Wrestling, Stampede Pro Wrestling in Calgary and World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico.

As "The Sheepherders," the pair won titles in both Jim Crockett Promotions and Championship Wrestling from Florida.

Signing with the WWF in 1988, the duo transitioned into a mostly comedic act, known for their wild, exaggerated walk to the ring and tendency to lick each other's, as well as fans', faces, becoming popular with younger fans.

During the their time in WWF, the Bushwhackers worked with the likes of the Natural Disasters (John "Earthquake" Tenta and Fred "Typhoon" Ottman), Money Inc. ("The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and Mike "Irwin R. Shyster" Rotunda) and the Quebecers (Jacques Rougeau and Carl Ouellet).

After leaving the WWF, Miller and Williams made appearances for Extreme Championship Wrestling, as Luke and Butch Dudley, distant cousins of the Dudley Boyz.

The duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.