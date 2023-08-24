WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt passes away at 36

Wrestler Windham Rotunda, who performed for World Wrestling Entertainment under the name Bray Wyatt, has passed away at 36.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced the news on Thursday.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Rotunda was known for his creativity in and out of the ring and became most famous for his cult leader character who was portrayed as the leader of the Wyatt Family.

He would later reinvent the character as the host of a show within a show called The Firefly Fun House, who was haunted and aided by his demonic alter ego known as The Fiend.

Rotunda was a multiple-time champion during his run in WWE, capturing both the WWE and Universal championships as well as both the Raw and Smackdown tag team titles.

The Brooksville, Florida native was a third-generation wrestler from a family that was widely involved in the business.

His father Mike Rotunda was a WWF star in the 90s known as Irwin R. Schyster or I.R.S., while his grandfather was Blackjack Mulligan, a wrestler from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Windham’s brother Taylor Rotunda is also a professional wrestler who most recently wrestled in the WWE under the name Bo Dallas.

Bray Wyatt’s last match was at the WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January, where he defeated LA Knight.