A newly formed Swiss foursome is wasting no time finding success on the men's World Curling Tour this season.

Geneva's Team Yannick Schwaller captured their second consecutive bonspiel victory in Canada on Monday after defeating Winnipeg's Team Reid Carruthers, 5-4, in the final of the Curling Stadium Alberta Curling Series Major.

Team Schwaller won in Martensville, Sask., last weekend and are 17-4 over three events this season.

Schwaller, 27, took over the rink that was previously skipped by longtime Swiss curler Peter De Cruz this season. The team features sharpshooter Benoit Schwarz at fourth, Sven Michel at second and former alternate Pablo Lachat at lead.

Schwaller's crew won seven of their eight games at this weekend's event in Leduc, Alta., including wins over Team Aaron Sluchinski and Team John Epping in the playoffs before meeting Team Carruthers in the final.

Carruthers, who is also skipping a new squad this season, made an impressive raise double take-out in the final.

Carruthers bringing the 🔥 early this season! https://t.co/DJfhZ0b4lK — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) September 12, 2022

Carruthers' former teammate Mike McEwen posted a 2-3 record and missed the playoffs in his second event with his new Ontario foursome.

The 24-team event had a purse of $27,000.