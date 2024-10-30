Young Bucks defend Tag Titles against Private Party on Dynamite on TSN

The Young Bucks defend the Tag Team Titles against Private Party, Swerve Strickland takes on Shelton Benjamin, and Adam Cole takes on Buddy Matthews. Watch the special ‘Fright Night’ edition of AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

The rivalry between The Young Bucks and Private Party will continue tonight as the latter will get another chance to capture the tag team titles after failing in their attempt at WrestleDream.

The teams were involved in a trios match last week on Dynamite when the Bucks teamed up with Jack Perry, while Private Party had Daniel Garcia in their corner. Private Party got the win, with Cassidy pinning Matthew Jackson for the victory.

Private Party raised the stakes even higher with their next challenge, adding the stipulation that if they aren’t successful tonight, the team will split up forever.

“Young Bucks, I think we proved tonight that we’ve got your number. We want a rematch for your AEW Tag Team Championships! Wait, Young Bucks, I have an offer that you guys will not turn down. If you give us a match for those AEW Tag Team Championships and we lose, Private Party splits up for good!” Cassidy said following last week’s trios match.

Will Private Party end the Bucks’ 193-day reign, or will the team be forced to split for good?

Swerve Strickland takes on the red-hot Shelton Benjamin

MVP and Shelton Benjamin have been trying to recruit Strickland as the newest member of their faction.

Things came to a head two weeks ago at WrestleDream when Strickland once again turned down MVP’s invitation to align with him and ‘help him regain the championship title that [Strickland] should have.’

Strickland emphatically refused to turn his back on Prince Nana, who was by his side as he rose through the AEW roster to become the World Champion.

“The No. 1 thing I have to say about you, Nana, is that you are family. And I don’t turn my back on family for anybody. So as far as I’m concerned you can take your little business cards and shove them up your a-- cause I’m not interested.”

A shoving match broke out between Benjamin and Strickland, leading to tonight’s match on Dynamite.

Benjamin is undefeated since debuting on Dynamite. Can he continue his hot streak against the former AEW World Champion?

Adam Cole returns to the ring against Buddy Matthews

Cole returned to AEW two weeks ago at WrestleDream after missing more than a year due to an ankle injury.

In his first match in over a year, Cole will take on the formidable Buddy Matthews for the first time ever. After the House of Black member called out Cole last week on Dynamite, the pair had a tense face-off backstage where Matthews revealed his motivation is to prove Cole is ‘fragile’.

Orange Cassidy addresses the attack on Chuck Taylor

After weeks of brutal attacks, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his crew took things another step further last week on Dynamite, severely injuring Orange Cassidy’s friend Chuck Taylor by stomping on a chair that was wrapped around his neck.

As Dynamite went off the air last week, Cassidy promised to take care of Moxley this week on Dynamite.



PLUS



“The Brickhouse” Kamille takes on Kris Statlander

“Hangman” Adam Page speaks