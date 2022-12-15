54m ago
Young Stars shine brightest in TSN's Core 4 U-24 ranking
Dallas lives up to its team name with a constellation of young Stars that stands as best in the NHL, while the Canadiens and Senators also show plenty of promise in our ranked list of players under the age of 24.
By Steve Dryden
CORE 4: Two of Canada's Eastern Conference teams rank among NHL's best
TSN Hockey Contributor
Dallas is living up to its team name with a constellation of young Stars that stands as best in the NHL.
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button ranks Dallas’ players as the league’s premier group in our annual Core 4 U-24 ranking.
“Everything is bigger in Texas, and the Dallas pool of young players is bigger than anyone’s in the NHL,” said Button.
Led by 23-year-olds Jason Robertson, Jake Oettinger and Miro Heiskanen, the Stars have a core brimming with high-end talent.
“The Stars have one of the very best goal-scorers in the NHL, a standout goaltender and a difference-making defenceman, who collectively fit the definition of core and are essential to success,” said Button.
Button and FloSports Senior NHL Draft and Prospects analyst Chris Peters assessed all 32 NHL teams’ assets 23 or younger as of the start of the 2022-23 regular season.
Players were graded as AAA (superstar), AA (elite), A (starting goalie, top-pair defenceman, first-line forward), B (tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward) or C (backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward).
As in the past, the four top young players in each organization are highlighted in our listing, regardless of individual grade.
New this year is expanding team lists to include all A and B players/prospects to reflect the depth or lack of depth each team has in players aged 23 and under: hence the Core 4 U-24 Plus More tag.
Top-ranked Dallas has 10 players rated or projected as A or B NHLers.
No. 2-ranked Detroit is not only special because of its high standing but because of its uniqueness.
The Red Wings have only five A or B players/prospects – not a lot for a team that ranks so high – but they are all A level, with two AA’s (Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond) and three A’s (Simon Edvinsson, Sebastian Cossa and Marco Kasper). They are the only team with no B-level players listed.
No. 3-ranked Buffalo has a league-high 11 players rated or projected as A or B NHLers.
The Sabres also lead in team points by U-24 players this year, 133 – including 42 goals (five behind NHL-leading New Jersey’s 47).
Next up in the league-wide ranking are a pair of Canadian teams: No. 4 Montreal and No. 5 Ottawa.
The Canadiens have six U-24 players on their current roster, headlined by AA forwards Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Importantly, Montreal has four defencemen, including 2022-23 team members Kaiden Guhle, an A player, and Arber Xhekaj, a B. The only missing ingredient for the Canadiens is a prospective successor to Carey Price in goal.
Montreal ranks second in U-24 goals (45) and points (113), led by Suzuki (14-16-30) and Caufield (16-9-25).
The Senators are chock full of forwards, led by AA’s Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle, plus A-level Josh Norris. They have one A defenceman (Jake Sanderson). Among the B forwards are Aug. 8, 2002, birthday twins Ridley Greig and Roby Jarventie.
Ottawa ranks fifth in both goals (38) and points (97) by U-24 players.
As for the Stars, their rise to the top of Core 4 U-24 can be traced directly to the 2017 draft when they selected Heiskanen third overall, Oettinger, 26th, and Robertson, 39th with their first three picks.
“It’s one of the greatest team drafts in NHL history,” said Button.
Left winger Robertson joins Colorado defenceman Cale Makar and New Jersey centre Jack Hughes as the only AAA players in the TSN U-24 ranking. Oettinger and Heiskanen are both AA players.
“I don’t want to say [the 2017 draft] saved the franchise, but it stopped us from maybe taking a big dip,” said Stars’ GM Jim Nill.
The GM credits director of amateur scouting Joe McDonnell and his staff with replenishing the prospect cupboard.
“Joe is the leader of that group and done a great job for us,” said Nill. “The heartbeat of your team is the scouting staff. It’s about players. It’s a bigger picture than that, but you need to have the players first.”
Whereas No. 1-ranked Dallas has double-digit players earning A or B grades, No. 32-ranked Tampa Bay has just one B-level prospect (Isaac Howard) to go along with three C’s.
The Lightning have just one goal from a U-24 player this year.
There is a ready-made explanation for Tampa’s low standing. They have traded away five first- round picks in the past five years along the way to winning two Stanley Cups and reaching a third final.
That might be the Lightning’s ultimate trade – swapping a future foundation for championships in the present. There isn’t a team in the league that wouldn’t make that trade-off.
Here is a look at the remaining Canadian teams:
No. 9 Vancouver: The Canucks are headlined by AA’s Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, a pair of authentic prime-time players. But both will age out next year and they are currently backed up only by A prospect, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, and C player Vasily Podkolzin.
No. 15 Edmonton: The Oilers have six A or B players in the organization – first among them A-level goalie Stuart Skinner. Skinner has 16 career wins and showing signs of becoming just the fourth drafted goalie in team history to reach 50, following Grant Fuhr (226), Andy Moog (143) and Devan Dubnyk (61).
No. 22 Toronto: The Leafs are another team without an A prospect, not surprising since they are in a win-now window and have traded away first-round picks three of the past four years. Rodion Amirov, the Leafs No. 15 overall pick in 2020, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2022 and is undergoing treatment. Toronto’s list is headed up by B player Rasmus Sandin.
No. 23 Winnipeg: The Jets have a past record of drafting and developing few teams can match, but premier picks from 2011 through 2016 still with the team – Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck, Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor – have all aged out of Core 4 U-24 status. Cole Perfetti is an A-level player and in the Calder Trophy conversation.
No. 28 Calgary: The Flames are the only Canadian team whose list is headed up by a goalie: Calgary Wranglers’ netminder and 2020 Canadian Hockey League goalie of the year Dustin Wolf, a B-level prospect. Adam Ruzicka, 23, is the only U-24 player Calgary has used this season.
Legend
Superstar
Elite
No. 1 goalie, top-pair defenceman, 1st line forward
Tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward
Backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward
1. Dallas Stars
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Jason Robertson
|Dallas
|LW
|23
|2. Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|G
|23
|3. Miro Heiskanen
|Dallas
|LD
|23
|4. Wyatt Johnston
|Dallas
|RW
|19
|5. Logan Stankoven
|Kamloops (WHL)
|C
|19
|6. Nils Lundqvist
|Dallas
|RD
|22
|7. Thomas Harley
|Texas (AHL)
|LD
|21
|8. Mavrik Bourque
|Texas (AHL)
|C
|20
|9. Lian Bichsel
|Leksands (SHL)
|LD
|18
|10. Christian Kyrou
|Erie (OHL)
|RD
|19
2. Detroit Red Wings
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Moritz Seider
|Detroit
|RD
|21
|2. Lucas Raymond
|Detroit
|LW
|20
|3. Simon Edvinsson
|Grand Rapids (AHL)
|LD
|19
|4. Sebastian Cossa
|Grand Rapids (AHL)
|G
|20
|5. Marco Kasper
|Rogle (SHL)
|LW
|18
3. Buffalo Sabres
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Rasmus Dahlin
|Buffalo
|LD
|22
|2. Owen Power
|Buffalo
|LD
|20
|3. Dylan Cozens
|Buffalo
|C
|21
|4. JJ Peterka
|Buffalo
|LW
|20
|5. Jack Quinn
|Buffalo
|RW
|21
|6. Mattias Samuelsson
|Buffalo
|LD
|22
|7. Matt Savoie
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|C
|18
|8. Devon Levi
|Northeastern (NCAA)
|G
|20
|9. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|Buffalo
|G
|23
|10. Noah Ostlund
|Djurdarden (Allsvenskan)
|C
|18
|11. Jiri Kulich
|Rochester (AHL)
|LW
|18
4. Montreal Canadiens
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Nick Suzuki
|Montreal
|C
|23
|2. Cole Caufield
|Montreal
|LW
|21
|3. Kaiden Guhle
|Montreal
|LD
|21
|4. Juraj Slafkovsky
|Montreal
|LW
|18
|5. Kirby Dach
|Montreal
|C/RW
|21
|6. Arber Xhekaj
|Montreal
|LD
|21
|7. Filip Mesar
|Kitchener (OHL)
|RW
|18
|8. Lane Hutson
|Boston U (NCAA)
|LD
|18
|9. Logan Mailloux
|London (OHL)
|RD
|19
5. Ottawa Senators
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Brady Tkachuk
|Ottawa
|LW
|23
|2. Tim Stutzle
|Ottawa
|C
|20
|3. Jake Sanderson
|Ottawa
|LD
|20
|4. Josh Norris
|Ottawa
|C
|23
|5. Shane Pinto
|Ottawa
|C
|22
|6. Ridly Greig
|Belleville (AHL)
|C
|20
|7. Roby Jarventie
|Belleville (AHL)
|LW
|20
|8. Mads Sogaard
|Belleville (AHL)
|G
|21
6. New Jersey Devils
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Jack Hughes
|New Jersey
|C
|21
|2. Nico Hischier
|New Jersey
|C
|23
|3. Luke Hughes
|Michigan (NCAA)
|LD
|19
|4. Simon Nemec
|Utica (AHL)
|RD
|18
|5. Dawson Mercer
|New Jersey
|RW
|21
|6. Alexander Holtz
|Utica (AHL)
|RW
|20
7. Colorado Avalanche
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Cale Makar
|Colorado
|RD
|24
|2. Bowen Byram
|Colorado
|LD
|21
|3. Alex Newhook
|Colorado
|C
|21
|4. Justus Anunen
|Colorado (AHL)
|G
|22
8. Anaheim Ducks
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Trevor Zegras
|Anaheim
|C
|21
|2. Jamie Drysdale
|Anaheim
|RD
|20
|3. Mason McTavish
|Anaheim
|C
|19
|4. Pavel Mintyukov
|Saginaw (OHL)
|LD
|19
|5. Olen Zellweger
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|LD
|19
|6. Nathan Gaucher
|Quebec (QMJHL)
|C
|19
|7. Lukas Dostal
|San Diego (AHL)
|G
|22
9. Vancouver Canucks
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Elias Pettersson
|Vancouver
|C
|24
|2. Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver
|LD
|23
|3. Jonathan Lekkerimaki
|Djurgarden (Allsvenskan)
|RW
|18
|4. Vasily Podkolzin
|Abbotsford (AHL)
|RW
|21
10. Carolina Hurricanes
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina
|RW
|22
|2. Martin Necas
|Carolina
|C
|23
|3. Seth Jarvis
|Carolina
|RW
|20
|4. Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|G
|23
|5. Alexander Nikishin
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|LD
|21
11. St. Louis Blues
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Robert Thomas
|St. Louis
|C
|23
|2. Zach Bolduc
|Quebec (QMJHL)
|C
|19
|3. Jimmy Snuggerud
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|RW
|18
|4. Joel Hofer
|Springfield (AHL)
|G
|22
|5. Jake Neighbours
|Springfield (AHL)
|LW
|20
12. Minnesota Wild
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Matt Boldy
|Minnesota
|LW
|21
|2. Jesper Wallstedt
|Iowa (AHL)
|G
|20
|3. Brock Faber
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|RD
|20
|4. Liam Ohgren
|Djurgarden (Allsvenskan)
|LW
|18
|5. Marco Rossi
|Iowa (AHL)
|C
|21
|6. Danila Yurov
|Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|RW
|18
|7. Carson Lambos
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|LD
|19
13. Columbus Blue Jackets
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Kent Johnson
|Columbus
|LW
|20
|2. David Jiricek
|Cleveland (AHL)
|RD
|18
|3. Cole Sillinger
|Columbus
|C
|19
|4. Denton Mateychuk
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|LD
|18
|5. Yegor Chinakov
|Columbus
|RW
|21
|6. Jordan Dumais
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|RW
|18
|7. Kirill Marchenko
|Columbus
|RW
|22
|8. Corson Ceulemans
|Wisconsin (NCAA)
|RD
|19
14. Seattle Kraken
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Matty Beniers
|Seattle
|C
|20
|2. Shane Wright
|Seattle
|C
|18
|3. Ryker Evans
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|LD
|20
|4. Jagger Firkus
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|RW
|18
|5. Ryan Winterton
|Hamilton (OHL)
|RW
|19
|6. David Goyette
|Sudbury (OHL)
|C
|18
|7. Ty Nelson
|North Bay (OHL)
|RD
|18
15. Edmonton Oilers
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|G
|24
|2. Evan Bouchard
|Edmonton
|RD
|23
|3. Dylan Holloway
|Edmonton
|LW
|21
|4. Xavier Bourgault
|Bakersfield (AHL)
|C
|20
|5. Reid Schaefer
|Seattle (WHL)
|LW
|19
|6. Philip Broberg
|Edmonton
|LD
|21
16. Arizona Coyotes
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Dylan Guenther
|Arizona
|RW
|19
|2. Logan Cooley
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|C
|18
|3. Conor Geekie
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|C
|18
|4. Matias Maccelli
|Arizona
|LW
|22
|5. Maveric Lamoureux
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|RD
|18
17. Los Angeles Kings
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Brandt Clarke
|Los Angeles
|RD
|19
|2. Gabe Villardi
|Los Angeles
|RW
|23
|3. Arthur Kaliyev
|Los Angeles
|RW
|21
|4. Sean Durzi
|Los Angeles
|RD
|24
|5. Quinton Byfield
|Ontario (AHL)
|RW
|20
18. Nashville Predators
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Yaroslav Askarov
|Milwaukee (AHL)
|G
|20
|2. Joakim Kemell
|JyP (SM Liiga)
|RW
|18
|3. Luke Evangelista
|Milwaukee (AHL)
|RW
|20
|4. Fedor Svechkov
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|C
|19
|5. Philip Tomasino
|Milwaukee (AHL)
|LW
|21
|6. Zachary L'Heureux
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|LW
|19
19. Florida Panthers
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Spencer Knight
|Florida
|G
|21
|2. Anton Lundell
|Florida
|C
|21
|3. Mackie Samoskevich
|Michigan (NCAA)
|RW
|19
|4. Evan Nause
|Quebec (QMJHL)
|LD
|19
20. New York Islanders
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Noah Dobson
|NY Islanders
|RD
|22
|2. Alexander Romanov
|NY Islanders
|LD
|22
|3. Aatu Raty
|Bridgeport (AHL)
|C
|20
|4. William Dufour
|Bridgeport (AHL)
|RW
|20
21. Philadelphia Flyers
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Cutter Gauthier
|Boston College (NCAA)
|LW
|18
|2. Joel Farabee
|Philadelphia
|LW
|22
|3. Cam York
|Philadelphia
|LD
|21
|4. Tyson Foerster
|Lehigh Valley (AHL)
|RW
|20
|5. Emil Andrea
|HV 71 (SHL)
|LD
|20
22. Toronto Maple Leafs
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Rasmus Sandin
|Toronto
|LD
|22
|2. Matt Knies
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|LW
|20
|3. Topi Niemela
|Karpat (SM Liiga)
|RD
|20
|4. Timothy Liljegren
|Toronto
|RD
|23
23. Winnipeg Jets
Core Four Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Cole Perfetti
|Winnipeg
|LW
|20
|2. Rutger McGroarty
|Michigan (NCAA)
|LW
|18
|3. Ville Heinola
|Manitoba (AHL)
|LD
|21
|4. Brad Lambert
|Manitoba (AHL)
|C
|18
|5. Chaz Lucius
|Manitoba (AHL)
|C
|19
24. Washington Capitals
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Ivan Miroshnichenko
|Omsk (KHL)
|LW
|18
|2. Martin Fehervary
|Washington
|LD
|23
|3. Connor McMichael
|Hershey (AHL)
|C
|21
|4. Hendrix Lapierre
|Hershey (AHL)
|C
|20
|5. Ryan Chesley
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|RD
|18
25. Chicago Blackhawks
Core 4 Plus More
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Kevin Korchinski
|Seattle (WHL)
|LD
|18
|2. Lukas Reichel
|Rockford (AHL)
|LW
|20
|3. Frank Nazar
|Michigan (NCAA)
|C
|18
|4. Ethan Del Mastro
|Mississauga (OHL)
|LD
|19
|5. Drew Commesso
|Boston U (NCAA)
|G
|20
26. New York Rangers
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. K'Andre Miller
|NY Rangers
|LD
|22
|2. Brennan Othmann
|Peterborough (OHL)
|LW
|19
|3. Alex Lafreniere
|NY Rangers
|LW
|21
|4. Filip Chytil
|NY Rangers
|C
|23
27. San Jose Sharks
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. William Eklund
|San Jose (AHL)
|C
|20
|2. Thomas Bordeleau
|San Jose (AHL)
|C
|20
|3. Filip Bystedt
|Linkoping (SHL)
|C
|18
|4. Mattias Havelid
|Linkoping (SHL)
|RD
|18
28. Calgary Flames
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Dustin Wolf
|Calgary (AHL)
|G
|21
|2. Matt Coronato
|Harvard
|RW
|20
|3. Connor Zary
|Calgary (AHL)
|C
|21
|4. Adam Ruzicka
|Calgary
|LW
|23
29. Boston Bruins
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|G
|24
|2. Fabian Lysell
|Providence (AHL)
|RW
|19
|3. Mason Lohrei
|Ohio State (NCAA)
|LD
|21
|4. John Beecher
|Providence (AHL)
|C
|21
30. Vegas Golden Knights
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Brendan Brisson
|Henderson (AHL)
|C
|21
|2. Zach Dean
|Gatineau (QMJHL)
|C
|19
|3. Cameron Whitehead
|Lincoln (USHL)
|G
|19
|4. Nic Hague
|Vegas
|LD
|23
31. Pittsburgh Penguins
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Rank
|1. Owen Pickering
|Swift Current (WHL)
|LD
|18
|2. Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|Pittsburgh
|LD
|23
|3. Sam Poulin
|Wilkes-Barre (AHL)
|RW
|21
|4. Filip Hallander
|Wilkes-Barre (AHL)
|C
|22
32. Tampa Bay Lightning
Core 4
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Grade
|1. Issac Howard
|Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
|LW
|18
|2. Jack Thompson
|Syracuse (AHL)
|RD
|20
|3. Jack Finley
|Syracuse (AHL)
|C
|20
|4. Gage Goncalves
|Syracuse (AHL)
|C
|21