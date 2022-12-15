Young Stars shine brightest in TSN’s Core 4 U-24 ranking Dallas lives up to its team name with a constellation of young Stars that stands as best in the NHL, while the Canadiens and Senators also show plenty of promise in our ranked list of players under the age of 24.

Dallas is living up to its team name with a constellation of young Stars that stands as best in the NHL.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button ranks Dallas’ players as the league’s premier group in our annual Core 4 U-24 ranking.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and the Dallas pool of young players is bigger than anyone’s in the NHL,” said Button.

Led by 23-year-olds Jason Robertson, Jake Oettinger and Miro Heiskanen, the Stars have a core brimming with high-end talent.

“The Stars have one of the very best goal-scorers in the NHL, a standout goaltender and a difference-making defenceman, who collectively fit the definition of core and are essential to success,” said Button.

Button and FloSports Senior NHL Draft and Prospects analyst Chris Peters assessed all 32 NHL teams’ assets 23 or younger as of the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

Players were graded as AAA (superstar), AA (elite), A (starting goalie, top-pair defenceman, first-line forward), B (tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward) or C (backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward).

As in the past, the four top young players in each organization are highlighted in our listing, regardless of individual grade.

New this year is expanding team lists to include all A and B players/prospects to reflect the depth or lack of depth each team has in players aged 23 and under: hence the Core 4 U-24 Plus More tag.

Top-ranked Dallas has 10 players rated or projected as A or B NHLers.

No. 2-ranked Detroit is not only special because of its high standing but because of its uniqueness.

The Red Wings have only five A or B players/prospects – not a lot for a team that ranks so high – but they are all A level, with two AA’s (Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond) and three A’s (Simon Edvinsson, Sebastian Cossa and Marco Kasper). They are the only team with no B-level players listed.

No. 3-ranked Buffalo has a league-high 11 players rated or projected as A or B NHLers.

The Sabres also lead in team points by U-24 players this year, 133 – including 42 goals (five behind NHL-leading New Jersey’s 47).

Next up in the league-wide ranking are a pair of Canadian teams: No. 4 Montreal and No. 5 Ottawa.

The Canadiens have six U-24 players on their current roster, headlined by AA forwards Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Importantly, Montreal has four defencemen, including 2022-23 team members Kaiden Guhle, an A player, and Arber Xhekaj, a B. The only missing ingredient for the Canadiens is a prospective successor to Carey Price in goal.

Montreal ranks second in U-24 goals (45) and points (113), led by Suzuki (14-16-30) and Caufield (16-9-25).

The Senators are chock full of forwards, led by AA’s Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle, plus A-level Josh Norris. They have one A defenceman (Jake Sanderson). Among the B forwards are Aug. 8, 2002, birthday twins Ridley Greig and Roby Jarventie.

Ottawa ranks fifth in both goals (38) and points (97) by U-24 players.

As for the Stars, their rise to the top of Core 4 U-24 can be traced directly to the 2017 draft when they selected Heiskanen third overall, Oettinger, 26th, and Robertson, 39th with their first three picks.

“It’s one of the greatest team drafts in NHL history,” said Button.

Left winger Robertson joins Colorado defenceman Cale Makar and New Jersey centre Jack Hughes as the only AAA players in the TSN U-24 ranking. Oettinger and Heiskanen are both AA players.

“I don’t want to say [the 2017 draft] saved the franchise, but it stopped us from maybe taking a big dip,” said Stars’ GM Jim Nill.

The GM credits director of amateur scouting Joe McDonnell and his staff with replenishing the prospect cupboard.

“Joe is the leader of that group and done a great job for us,” said Nill. “The heartbeat of your team is the scouting staff. It’s about players. It’s a bigger picture than that, but you need to have the players first.”

Whereas No. 1-ranked Dallas has double-digit players earning A or B grades, No. 32-ranked Tampa Bay has just one B-level prospect (Isaac Howard) to go along with three C’s.

The Lightning have just one goal from a U-24 player this year.

There is a ready-made explanation for Tampa’s low standing. They have traded away five first- round picks in the past five years along the way to winning two Stanley Cups and reaching a third final.

That might be the Lightning’s ultimate trade – swapping a future foundation for championships in the present. There isn’t a team in the league that wouldn’t make that trade-off.

Here is a look at the remaining Canadian teams:

No. 9 Vancouver: The Canucks are headlined by AA’s Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, a pair of authentic prime-time players. But both will age out next year and they are currently backed up only by A prospect, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, and C player Vasily Podkolzin.

No. 15 Edmonton: The Oilers have six A or B players in the organization – first among them A-level goalie Stuart Skinner. Skinner has 16 career wins and showing signs of becoming just the fourth drafted goalie in team history to reach 50, following Grant Fuhr (226), Andy Moog (143) and Devan Dubnyk (61).

No. 22 Toronto: The Leafs are another team without an A prospect, not surprising since they are in a win-now window and have traded away first-round picks three of the past four years. Rodion Amirov, the Leafs No. 15 overall pick in 2020, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2022 and is undergoing treatment. Toronto’s list is headed up by B player Rasmus Sandin.

No. 23 Winnipeg: The Jets have a past record of drafting and developing few teams can match, but premier picks from 2011 through 2016 still with the team – Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck, Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor – have all aged out of Core 4 U-24 status. Cole Perfetti is an A-level player and in the Calder Trophy conversation.

No. 28 Calgary: The Flames are the only Canadian team whose list is headed up by a goalie: Calgary Wranglers’ netminder and 2020 Canadian Hockey League goalie of the year Dustin Wolf, a B-level prospect. Adam Ruzicka, 23, is the only U-24 player Calgary has used this season.

Legend

Superstar

Elite

No. 1 goalie, top-pair defenceman, 1st line forward

Tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward

Backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward

1. Dallas Stars

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Jason Robertson Dallas LW 23 2. Jake Oettinger Dallas G 23 3. Miro Heiskanen Dallas LD 23 4. Wyatt Johnston Dallas RW 19 5. Logan Stankoven Kamloops (WHL) C 19 6. Nils Lundqvist Dallas RD 22 7. Thomas Harley Texas (AHL) LD 21 8. Mavrik Bourque Texas (AHL) C 20 9. Lian Bichsel Leksands (SHL) LD 18 10. Christian Kyrou Erie (OHL) RD 19

2. Detroit Red Wings

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Moritz Seider Detroit RD 21 2. Lucas Raymond Detroit LW 20 3. Simon Edvinsson Grand Rapids (AHL) LD 19 4. Sebastian Cossa Grand Rapids (AHL) G 20 5. Marco Kasper Rogle (SHL) LW 18

3. Buffalo Sabres

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo LD 22 2. Owen Power Buffalo LD 20 3. Dylan Cozens Buffalo C 21 4. JJ Peterka Buffalo LW 20 5. Jack Quinn Buffalo RW 21 6. Mattias Samuelsson Buffalo LD 22 7. Matt Savoie Winnipeg (WHL) C 18 8. Devon Levi Northeastern (NCAA) G 20 9. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Buffalo G 23 10. Noah Ostlund Djurdarden (Allsvenskan) C 18 11. Jiri Kulich Rochester (AHL) LW 18

4. Montreal Canadiens

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Nick Suzuki Montreal C 23 2. Cole Caufield Montreal LW 21 3. Kaiden Guhle Montreal LD 21 4. Juraj Slafkovsky Montreal LW 18 5. Kirby Dach Montreal C/RW 21 6. Arber Xhekaj Montreal LD 21 7. Filip Mesar Kitchener (OHL) RW 18 8. Lane Hutson Boston U (NCAA) LD 18 9. Logan Mailloux London (OHL) RD 19

5. Ottawa Senators

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Brady Tkachuk Ottawa LW 23 2. Tim Stutzle Ottawa C 20 3. Jake Sanderson Ottawa LD 20 4. Josh Norris Ottawa C 23 5. Shane Pinto Ottawa C 22 6. Ridly Greig Belleville (AHL) C 20 7. Roby Jarventie Belleville (AHL) LW 20 8. Mads Sogaard Belleville (AHL) G 21

6. New Jersey Devils

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Jack Hughes New Jersey C 21 2. Nico Hischier New Jersey C 23 3. Luke Hughes Michigan (NCAA) LD 19 4. Simon Nemec Utica (AHL) RD 18 5. Dawson Mercer New Jersey RW 21 6. Alexander Holtz Utica (AHL) RW 20

7. Colorado Avalanche

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Cale Makar Colorado RD 24 2. Bowen Byram Colorado LD 21 3. Alex Newhook Colorado C 21 4. Justus Anunen Colorado (AHL) G 22

8. Anaheim Ducks

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Trevor Zegras Anaheim C 21 2. Jamie Drysdale Anaheim RD 20 3. Mason McTavish Anaheim C 19 4. Pavel Mintyukov Saginaw (OHL) LD 19 5. Olen Zellweger Moose Jaw (WHL) LD 19 6. Nathan Gaucher Quebec (QMJHL) C 19 7. Lukas Dostal San Diego (AHL) G 22

9. Vancouver Canucks

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Elias Pettersson Vancouver C 24 2. Quinn Hughes Vancouver LD 23 3. Jonathan Lekkerimaki Djurgarden ( Allsvenskan ) RW 18 4. Vasily Podkolzin Abbotsford (AHL) RW 21

10. Carolina Hurricanes

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Andrei Svechnikov Carolina RW 22 2. Martin Necas Carolina C 23 3. Seth Jarvis Carolina RW 20 4. Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina G 23 5. Alexander Nikishin St. Petersburg (KHL) LD 21

11. St. Louis Blues

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Robert Thomas St. Louis C 23 2. Zach Bolduc Quebec (QMJHL) C 19 3. Jimmy Snuggerud Minnesota (NCAA) RW 18 4. Joel Hofer Springfield (AHL) G 22 5. Jake Neighbours Springfield (AHL) LW 20

12. Minnesota Wild

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Matt Boldy Minnesota LW 21 2. Jesper Wallstedt Iowa (AHL) G 20 3. Brock Faber Minnesota (NCAA) RD 20 4. Liam Ohgren Djurgarden ( Allsvenskan ) LW 18 5. Marco Rossi Iowa (AHL) C 21 6. Danila Yurov Magnitogorsk (KHL) RW 18 7. Carson Lambos Winnipeg (WHL) LD 19

13. Columbus Blue Jackets

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Kent Johnson Columbus LW 20 2. David Jiricek Cleveland (AHL) RD 18 3. Cole Sillinger Columbus C 19 4. Denton Mateychuk Moose Jaw (WHL) LD 18 5. Yegor Chinakov Columbus RW 21 6. Jordan Dumais Halifax (QMJHL) RW 18 7. Kirill Marchenko Columbus RW 22 8. Corson Ceulemans Wisconsin (NCAA) RD 19

14. Seattle Kraken

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Matty Beniers Seattle C 20 2. Shane Wright Seattle C 18 3. Ryker Evans Coachella Valley (AHL) LD 20 4. Jagger Firkus Moose Jaw (WHL) RW 18 5. Ryan Winterton Hamilton (OHL) RW 19 6. David Goyette Sudbury (OHL) C 18 7. Ty Nelson North Bay (OHL) RD 18

15. Edmonton Oilers

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Stuart Skinner Edmonton G 24 2. Evan Bouchard Edmonton RD 23 3. Dylan Holloway Edmonton LW 21 4. Xavier Bourgault Bakersfield (AHL) C 20 5. Reid Schaefer Seattle (WHL) LW 19 6. Philip Broberg Edmonton LD 21

16. Arizona Coyotes

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Dylan Guenther Arizona RW 19 2. Logan Cooley Minnesota (NCAA) C 18 3. Conor Geekie Winnipeg (WHL) C 18 4. Matias Maccelli Arizona LW 22 5. Maveric Lamoureux Drummondville (QMJHL) RD 18

17. Los Angeles Kings

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Brandt Clarke Los Angeles RD 19 2. Gabe Villardi Los Angeles RW 23 3. Arthur Kaliyev Los Angeles RW 21 4. Sean Durzi Los Angeles RD 24 5. Quinton Byfield Ontario (AHL) RW 20

18. Nashville Predators

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Yaroslav Askarov Milwaukee (AHL) G 20 2. Joakim Kemell JyP (SM Liiga) RW 18 3. Luke Evangelista Milwaukee (AHL) RW 20 4. Fedor Svechkov St. Petersburg (KHL) C 19 5. Philip Tomasino Milwaukee (AHL) LW 21 6. Zachary L'Heureux Halifax (QMJHL) LW 19

19. Florida Panthers

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Spencer Knight Florida G 21 2. Anton Lundell Florida C 21 3. Mackie Samoskevich Michigan (NCAA) RW 19 4. Evan Nause Quebec (QMJHL) LD 19

20. New York Islanders

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Noah Dobson NY Islanders RD 22 2. Alexander Romanov NY Islanders LD 22 3. Aatu Raty Bridgeport (AHL) C 20 4. William Dufour Bridgeport (AHL) RW 20

21. Philadelphia Flyers

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Cutter Gauthier Boston College (NCAA) LW 18 2. Joel Farabee Philadelphia LW 22 3. Cam York Philadelphia LD 21 4. Tyson Foerster Lehigh Valley (AHL) RW 20 5. Emil Andrea HV 71 (SHL) LD 20

22. Toronto Maple Leafs

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Rasmus Sandin Toronto LD 22 2. Matt Knies Minnesota (NCAA) LW 20 3. Topi Niemela Karpat (SM Liiga) RD 20 4. Timothy Liljegren Toronto RD 23

23. Winnipeg Jets

Core Four Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Cole Perfetti Winnipeg LW 20 2. Rutger McGroarty Michigan (NCAA) LW 18 3. Ville Heinola Manitoba (AHL) LD 21 4. Brad Lambert Manitoba (AHL) C 18 5. Chaz Lucius Manitoba (AHL) C 19

24. Washington Capitals

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Ivan Miroshnichenko Omsk (KHL) LW 18 2. Martin Fehervary Washington LD 23 3. Connor McMichael Hershey (AHL) C 21 4. Hendrix Lapierre Hershey (AHL) C 20 5. Ryan Chesley Minnesota (NCAA) RD 18

25. Chicago Blackhawks

Core 4 Plus More Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Kevin Korchinski Seattle (WHL) LD 18 2. Lukas Reichel Rockford (AHL) LW 20 3. Frank Nazar Michigan (NCAA) C 18 4. Ethan Del Mastro Mississauga (OHL) LD 19 5. Drew Commesso Boston U (NCAA) G 20

26. New York Rangers

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. K'Andre Miller NY Rangers LD 22 2. Brennan Othmann Peterborough (OHL) LW 19 3. Alex Lafreniere NY Rangers LW 21 4. Filip Chytil NY Rangers C 23

27. San Jose Sharks

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. William Eklund San Jose (AHL) C 20 2. Thomas Bordeleau San Jose (AHL) C 20 3. Filip Bystedt Linkoping (SHL) C 18 4. Mattias Havelid Linkoping (SHL) RD 18

28. Calgary Flames

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Dustin Wolf Calgary (AHL) G 21 2. Matt Coronato Harvard RW 20 3. Connor Zary Calgary (AHL) C 21 4. Adam Ruzicka Calgary LW 23

29. Boston Bruins

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Jeremy Swayman Boston G 24 2. Fabian Lysell Providence (AHL) RW 19 3. Mason Lohrei Ohio State (NCAA) LD 21 4. John Beecher Providence (AHL) C 21

30. Vegas Golden Knights

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Grade 1. Brendan Brisson Henderson (AHL) C 21 2. Zach Dean Gatineau (QMJHL) C 19 3. Cameron Whitehead Lincoln (USHL) G 19 4. Nic Hague Vegas LD 23

31. Pittsburgh Penguins

Core 4 Player Team Pos. Age Rank 1. Owen Pickering Swift Current (WHL) LD 18 2. Pierre-Olivier Joseph Pittsburgh LD 23 3. Sam Poulin Wilkes-Barre (AHL) RW 21 4. Filip Hallander Wilkes-Barre (AHL) C 22

32. Tampa Bay Lightning