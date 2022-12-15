Columnist image

Dallas is living up to its team name with a constellation of young Stars that stands as best in the NHL.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button ranks Dallas’ players as the league’s premier group in our annual Core 4 U-24 ranking.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and the Dallas pool of young players is bigger than anyone’s in the NHL,” said Button.

Led by 23-year-olds Jason Robertson, Jake Oettinger and Miro Heiskanen, the Stars have a core brimming with high-end talent.

“The Stars have one of the very best goal-scorers in the NHL, a standout goaltender and a difference-making defenceman, who collectively fit the definition of core and are essential to success,” said Button.

Button and FloSports Senior NHL Draft and Prospects analyst Chris Peters assessed all 32 NHL teams’ assets 23 or younger as of the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

Players were graded as AAA (superstar), AA (elite), A (starting goalie, top-pair defenceman, first-line forward), B (tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward) or C (backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward).

As in the past, the four top young players in each organization are highlighted in our listing, regardless of individual grade.

New this year is expanding team lists to include all A and B players/prospects to reflect the depth or lack of depth each team has in players aged 23 and under: hence the Core 4 U-24 Plus More tag.

Top-ranked Dallas has 10 players rated or projected as A or B NHLers.

No. 2-ranked Detroit is not only special because of its high standing but because of its uniqueness.

The Red Wings have only five A or B players/prospects – not a lot for a team that ranks so high – but they are all A level, with two AA’s (Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond) and three A’s (Simon Edvinsson, Sebastian Cossa and Marco Kasper). They are the only team with no B-level players listed.

No. 3-ranked Buffalo has a league-high 11 players rated or projected as A or B NHLers.

The Sabres also lead in team points by U-24 players this year, 133 – including 42 goals (five behind NHL-leading New Jersey’s 47).

Next up in the league-wide ranking are a pair of Canadian teams: No. 4 Montreal and No. 5 Ottawa.

The Canadiens have six U-24 players on their current roster, headlined by AA forwards Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Importantly, Montreal has four defencemen, including 2022-23 team members Kaiden Guhle, an A player, and Arber Xhekaj, a B. The only missing ingredient for the Canadiens is a prospective successor to Carey Price in goal.

Montreal ranks second in U-24 goals (45) and points (113), led by Suzuki (14-16-30) and Caufield (16-9-25).

The Senators are chock full of forwards, led by AA’s Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle, plus A-level Josh Norris. They have one A defenceman (Jake Sanderson). Among the B forwards are Aug. 8, 2002, birthday twins Ridley Greig and Roby Jarventie.

Ottawa ranks fifth in both goals (38) and points (97) by U-24 players.

As for the Stars, their rise to the top of Core 4 U-24 can be traced directly to the 2017 draft when they selected Heiskanen third overall, Oettinger, 26th, and Robertson, 39th with their first three picks.

“It’s one of the greatest team drafts in NHL history,” said Button.

Left winger Robertson joins Colorado defenceman Cale Makar and New Jersey centre Jack Hughes as the only AAA players in the TSN U-24 ranking. Oettinger and Heiskanen are both AA players.

“I don’t want to say [the 2017 draft] saved the franchise, but it stopped us from maybe taking a big dip,” said Stars’ GM Jim Nill.

The GM credits director of amateur scouting Joe McDonnell and his staff with replenishing the prospect cupboard.

“Joe is the leader of that group and done a great job for us,” said Nill. “The heartbeat of your team is the scouting staff. It’s about players. It’s a bigger picture than that, but you need to have the players first.”

Whereas No. 1-ranked Dallas has double-digit players earning A or B grades, No. 32-ranked Tampa Bay has just one B-level prospect (Isaac Howard) to go along with three C’s.

The Lightning have just one goal from a U-24 player this year.

There is a ready-made explanation for Tampa’s low standing. They have traded away five first- round picks in the past five years along the way to winning two Stanley Cups and reaching a third final.

That might be the Lightning’s ultimate trade – swapping a future foundation for championships in the present. There isn’t a team in the league that wouldn’t make that trade-off.

Here is a look at the remaining Canadian teams:

No. 9 Vancouver: The Canucks are headlined by AA’s Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, a pair of authentic prime-time players. But both will age out next year and they are currently backed up only by A prospect, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, and C player Vasily Podkolzin.

No. 15 Edmonton: The Oilers have six A or B players in the organization – first among them A-level goalie Stuart Skinner. Skinner has 16 career wins and showing signs of becoming just the fourth drafted goalie in team history to reach 50, following Grant Fuhr (226), Andy Moog (143) and Devan Dubnyk (61).

No. 22 Toronto: The Leafs are another team without an A prospect, not surprising since they are in a win-now window and have traded away first-round picks three of the past four years. Rodion Amirov, the Leafs No. 15 overall pick in 2020, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2022 and is undergoing treatment. Toronto’s list is headed up by B player Rasmus Sandin.

No. 23 Winnipeg: The Jets have a past record of drafting and developing few teams can match, but premier picks from 2011 through 2016 still with the team – Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck, Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor – have all aged out of Core 4 U-24 status. Cole Perfetti is an A-level player and in the Calder Trophy conversation.

No. 28 Calgary: The Flames are the only Canadian team whose list is headed up by a goalie: Calgary Wranglers’ netminder and 2020 Canadian Hockey League goalie of the year Dustin Wolf, a B-level prospect. Adam Ruzicka, 23, is the only U-24 player Calgary has used this season.

 

Legend

Embedded Image Superstar

Embedded Image Elite

Embedded Image No. 1 goalie, top-pair defenceman, 1st line forward

Embedded Image Tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward

Embedded Image Backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward

 

1. Dallas Stars

Embedded Image

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Jason Robertson Dallas LW 23 Embedded Image
2. Jake Oettinger Dallas G 23 Embedded Image
3. Miro Heiskanen Dallas LD 23 Embedded Image
4. Wyatt Johnston Dallas RW 19 Embedded Image
         
5. Logan Stankoven Kamloops (WHL) C 19 Embedded Image
6. Nils Lundqvist Dallas RD 22 Embedded Image
7. Thomas Harley Texas (AHL) LD 21 Embedded Image
8. Mavrik Bourque Texas (AHL) C 20 Embedded Image
9. Lian Bichsel Leksands (SHL) LD 18 Embedded Image
10. Christian Kyrou Erie (OHL) RD 19 Embedded Image
 

 

2. Detroit Red Wings

Embedded Image

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Moritz Seider Detroit RD 21 Embedded Image
2. Lucas Raymond Detroit LW 20 Embedded Image
3. Simon Edvinsson Grand Rapids (AHL) LD 19 Embedded Image
4. Sebastian Cossa Grand Rapids (AHL) G 20 Embedded Image
         
5. Marco Kasper Rogle (SHL) LW 18 Embedded Image
 

 

3. Buffalo Sabres

Embedded Image

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Rank
1. Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo LD 22 Embedded Image
2. Owen Power Buffalo LD 20 Embedded Image
3. Dylan Cozens Buffalo C 21 Embedded Image
4. JJ Peterka Buffalo LW 20 Embedded Image
         
5. Jack Quinn Buffalo RW 21 Embedded Image
6. Mattias Samuelsson Buffalo LD 22 Embedded Image
7. Matt Savoie Winnipeg (WHL) C 18 Embedded Image
8. Devon Levi Northeastern (NCAA) G 20 Embedded Image
9. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Buffalo G 23 Embedded Image
10. Noah Ostlund Djurdarden (Allsvenskan) C 18 Embedded Image
11. Jiri Kulich Rochester (AHL) LW 18 Embedded Image
 

 

4. Montreal Canadiens

Embedded Image

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Nick Suzuki Montreal C 23 Embedded Image
2. Cole Caufield Montreal LW 21 Embedded Image
3. Kaiden Guhle Montreal LD 21 Embedded Image
4. Juraj Slafkovsky Montreal LW 18 Embedded Image
         
5. Kirby Dach Montreal C/RW 21 Embedded Image
6. Arber Xhekaj Montreal LD 21 Embedded Image
7. Filip Mesar Kitchener (OHL) RW 18 Embedded Image
8. Lane Hutson Boston U (NCAA) LD 18 Embedded Image
9. Logan Mailloux London (OHL) RD 19 Embedded Image
 

 

5. Ottawa Senators

Embedded Image

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Brady Tkachuk Ottawa LW 23 Embedded Image
2. Tim Stutzle Ottawa C 20 Embedded Image
3. Jake Sanderson Ottawa LD 20 Embedded Image
4. Josh Norris Ottawa C 23 Embedded Image
         
5. Shane Pinto Ottawa C 22 Embedded Image
6. Ridly Greig Belleville (AHL) C 20 Embedded Image
7. Roby Jarventie Belleville (AHL) LW 20 Embedded Image
8. Mads Sogaard Belleville (AHL) G 21 Embedded Image
 

 

6. New Jersey Devils

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Jack Hughes New Jersey C 21 Embedded Image
2. Nico Hischier New Jersey C 23 Embedded Image
3. Luke Hughes Michigan (NCAA) LD 19 Embedded Image
4. Simon Nemec Utica (AHL) RD 18 Embedded Image
         
5. Dawson Mercer New Jersey RW 21 Embedded Image
6. Alexander Holtz Utica (AHL) RW 20 Embedded Image
 

 

7. Colorado Avalanche

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Cale Makar Colorado RD 24 Embedded Image
2. Bowen Byram Colorado LD 21 Embedded Image
3. Alex Newhook Colorado C 21 Embedded Image
4. Justus Anunen Colorado (AHL) G 22 Embedded Image
 

 

8. Anaheim Ducks

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Trevor Zegras Anaheim C 21 Embedded Image
2. Jamie Drysdale Anaheim RD 20 Embedded Image
3. Mason McTavish Anaheim C 19 Embedded Image
4. Pavel Mintyukov Saginaw (OHL) LD 19 Embedded Image
         
5. Olen Zellweger Moose Jaw (WHL) LD 19 Embedded Image
6. Nathan Gaucher Quebec (QMJHL) C 19 Embedded Image
7. Lukas Dostal San Diego (AHL) G 22 Embedded Image
 

 

9. Vancouver Canucks

Embedded Image

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Elias Pettersson Vancouver C 24 Embedded Image
2. Quinn Hughes Vancouver LD 23 Embedded Image
3. Jonathan Lekkerimaki Djurgarden (Allsvenskan) RW 18 Embedded Image
4. Vasily Podkolzin Abbotsford (AHL) RW 21 Embedded Image
 

 

10. Carolina Hurricanes

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Andrei Svechnikov Carolina RW 22 Embedded Image
2. Martin Necas Carolina C 23 Embedded Image
3. Seth Jarvis Carolina RW 20 Embedded Image
4. Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina G 23 Embedded Image
         
5. Alexander Nikishin St. Petersburg (KHL) LD 21 Embedded Image
 

 

11. St. Louis Blues

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Robert Thomas St. Louis C 23 Embedded Image
2. Zach Bolduc Quebec (QMJHL) C 19 Embedded Image
3. Jimmy Snuggerud Minnesota (NCAA) RW 18 Embedded Image
4. Joel Hofer Springfield (AHL) G 22 Embedded Image
         
5. Jake Neighbours Springfield (AHL) LW 20 Embedded Image
 

 

12. Minnesota Wild

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Matt Boldy Minnesota LW 21 Embedded Image
2. Jesper Wallstedt Iowa (AHL) G 20 Embedded Image
3. Brock Faber Minnesota (NCAA) RD 20 Embedded Image
4. Liam Ohgren Djurgarden (Allsvenskan) LW 18 Embedded Image
         
5. Marco Rossi Iowa (AHL) C 21 Embedded Image
6. Danila Yurov Magnitogorsk (KHL) RW 18 Embedded Image
7. Carson Lambos Winnipeg (WHL) LD 19 Embedded Image
 

 

13. Columbus Blue Jackets

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Kent Johnson Columbus LW 20 Embedded Image
2. David Jiricek Cleveland (AHL) RD 18 Embedded Image
3. Cole Sillinger Columbus C 19 Embedded Image
4. Denton Mateychuk Moose Jaw (WHL) LD 18 Embedded Image
         
5. Yegor Chinakov Columbus RW 21 Embedded Image
6. Jordan Dumais Halifax (QMJHL) RW 18 Embedded Image
7. Kirill Marchenko Columbus RW 22 Embedded Image
8. Corson Ceulemans Wisconsin (NCAA) RD 19 Embedded Image
 

 

14. Seattle Kraken

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Matty Beniers Seattle C 20 Embedded Image
2. Shane Wright Seattle C 18 Embedded Image
3. Ryker Evans Coachella Valley (AHL) LD 20 Embedded Image
4. Jagger Firkus Moose Jaw (WHL) RW 18 Embedded Image
         
5. Ryan Winterton Hamilton (OHL) RW 19 Embedded Image
6. David Goyette Sudbury (OHL) C 18 Embedded Image
7. Ty Nelson North Bay (OHL) RD 18 Embedded Image
 

 

15. Edmonton Oilers

Embedded Image

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Rank
1. Stuart Skinner Edmonton G 24 Embedded Image
2. Evan Bouchard Edmonton RD 23 Embedded Image
3. Dylan Holloway Edmonton LW 21 Embedded Image
4. Xavier Bourgault Bakersfield (AHL) C 20 Embedded Image
         
5. Reid Schaefer Seattle (WHL) LW 19 Embedded Image
6. Philip Broberg Edmonton LD 21 Embedded Image
 

 

16. Arizona Coyotes

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Rank
1. Dylan Guenther Arizona RW 19 Embedded Image
2. Logan Cooley Minnesota (NCAA) C 18 Embedded Image
3. Conor Geekie Winnipeg (WHL) C 18 Embedded Image
4. Matias Maccelli Arizona LW 22 Embedded Image
         
5. Maveric Lamoureux Drummondville (QMJHL) RD 18 Embedded Image
 

 

17. Los Angeles Kings

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Brandt Clarke Los Angeles RD 19 Embedded Image
2. Gabe Villardi Los Angeles RW 23 Embedded Image
3. Arthur Kaliyev Los Angeles RW 21 Embedded Image
4. Sean Durzi Los Angeles RD 24 Embedded Image
         
5. Quinton Byfield Ontario (AHL) RW 20 Embedded Image
 

 

18. Nashville Predators

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Yaroslav Askarov Milwaukee (AHL) G 20 Embedded Image
2. Joakim Kemell JyP (SM Liiga) RW 18 Embedded Image
3. Luke Evangelista Milwaukee (AHL) RW 20 Embedded Image
4. Fedor Svechkov St. Petersburg (KHL) C 19 Embedded Image
         
5. Philip Tomasino Milwaukee (AHL) LW 21 Embedded Image
6. Zachary L'Heureux Halifax (QMJHL) LW 19 Embedded Image
 

 

19. Florida Panthers

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Spencer Knight Florida G 21 Embedded Image
2. Anton Lundell Florida C 21 Embedded Image
3. Mackie Samoskevich Michigan (NCAA) RW 19 Embedded Image
4. Evan Nause Quebec (QMJHL) LD 19 Embedded Image
 

 

20. New York Islanders

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Rank
1. Noah Dobson NY Islanders RD 22 Embedded Image
2. Alexander Romanov NY Islanders LD 22 Embedded Image
3. Aatu Raty Bridgeport (AHL) C 20 Embedded Image
4. William Dufour Bridgeport (AHL) RW 20 Embedded Image
 

 

21. Philadelphia Flyers

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Cutter Gauthier Boston College (NCAA) LW 18 Embedded Image
2. Joel Farabee Philadelphia LW 22 Embedded Image
3. Cam York Philadelphia LD 21 Embedded Image
4. Tyson Foerster Lehigh Valley (AHL) RW 20 Embedded Image
         
5. Emil Andrea HV 71 (SHL) LD 20 Embedded Image
 

 

22. Toronto Maple Leafs

Embedded Image

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Rank
1. Rasmus Sandin Toronto LD 22 Embedded Image
2. Matt Knies Minnesota (NCAA) LW 20 Embedded Image
3. Topi Niemela Karpat (SM Liiga) RD 20 Embedded Image
4. Timothy Liljegren Toronto RD 23 Embedded Image
 

 

23. Winnipeg Jets

Embedded Image

Core Four Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Rank
1. Cole Perfetti Winnipeg LW 20 Embedded Image
2. Rutger McGroarty Michigan (NCAA) LW 18 Embedded Image
3. Ville Heinola Manitoba (AHL) LD 21 Embedded Image
4. Brad Lambert Manitoba (AHL) C 18 Embedded Image
         
5. Chaz Lucius Manitoba (AHL) C 19 Embedded Image
 

 

24. Washington Capitals

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Ivan Miroshnichenko Omsk (KHL) LW 18 Embedded Image
2. Martin Fehervary Washington LD 23 Embedded Image
3. Connor McMichael Hershey (AHL) C 21 Embedded Image
4. Hendrix Lapierre Hershey (AHL) C 20 Embedded Image
         
5. Ryan Chesley Minnesota (NCAA) RD 18 Embedded Image
 

 

25. Chicago Blackhawks

Core 4 Plus More

 
Player Team Pos. Age Rank
1. Kevin Korchinski Seattle (WHL) LD 18 Embedded Image
2. Lukas Reichel Rockford (AHL) LW 20 Embedded Image
3. Frank Nazar Michigan (NCAA) C 18 Embedded Image
4. Ethan Del Mastro Mississauga (OHL) LD 19 Embedded Image
         
5. Drew Commesso Boston U (NCAA) G 20 Embedded Image
 

 

26. New York Rangers

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. K'Andre Miller NY Rangers LD 22 Embedded Image
2. Brennan Othmann Peterborough (OHL) LW 19 Embedded Image
3. Alex Lafreniere NY Rangers LW 21 Embedded Image
4. Filip Chytil NY Rangers C 23 Embedded Image
 

 

27. San Jose Sharks

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. William Eklund San Jose (AHL) C 20 Embedded Image
2. Thomas Bordeleau San Jose (AHL) C 20 Embedded Image
3. Filip Bystedt Linkoping (SHL) C 18 Embedded Image
4. Mattias Havelid Linkoping (SHL) RD 18 Embedded Image
 

 

28. Calgary Flames

Embedded Image

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Dustin Wolf Calgary (AHL) G 21 Embedded Image
2. Matt Coronato Harvard RW 20 Embedded Image
3. Connor Zary Calgary (AHL) C 21 Embedded Image
4. Adam Ruzicka Calgary LW 23 Embedded Image
 

 

29. Boston Bruins

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Jeremy Swayman Boston G 24 Embedded Image
2. Fabian Lysell Providence (AHL) RW 19 Embedded Image
3. Mason Lohrei Ohio State (NCAA) LD 21 Embedded Image
4. John Beecher Providence (AHL) C 21 Embedded Image
 

 

30. Vegas Golden Knights

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Brendan Brisson Henderson (AHL) C 21 Embedded Image
2. Zach Dean Gatineau (QMJHL) C 19 Embedded Image
3. Cameron Whitehead Lincoln (USHL) G 19 Embedded Image
4. Nic Hague Vegas LD 23 Embedded Image
 

 

31. Pittsburgh Penguins

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Rank
1. Owen Pickering Swift Current (WHL) LD 18 Embedded Image
2. Pierre-Olivier Joseph Pittsburgh LD 23 Embedded Image
3. Sam Poulin Wilkes-Barre (AHL) RW 21 Embedded Image
4. Filip Hallander Wilkes-Barre (AHL) C 22 Embedded Image
 

 

32. Tampa Bay Lightning

Core 4

 
Player Team Pos. Age Grade
1. Issac Howard Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA) LW 18 Embedded Image
2. Jack Thompson Syracuse (AHL) RD 20 Embedded Image
3. Jack Finley Syracuse (AHL) C 20 Embedded Image
4. Gage Goncalves Syracuse (AHL) C 21 Embedded Image
 

 