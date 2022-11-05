Can the Phillies' offence come alive vs. Astros' pitching staff?

The Houston Astros are making a change to their World Series roster, replacing first baseman Yuli Gurriel with catcher Korey Lee.

Gurriel sustained a knee injury in Game 5 Thursday night as he was forced out of the game on a play at third base in the seventh inning.

"MLB Postseason rules provide that a Club may request permission from the Commissioner’s Office to replace a player who is unable to play because of an injury. The Commissioner’s Office may approve or disapprove the request based on the specific facts and circumstances," the league said in a news release annoucing the replacement.

In 12 games during the regular season, the 24-year-old Lee hit .160 with zero home runs and four RBI.

The Astros lead the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in the best-of-seven series with a chance to wrap things up in Houston tonight in Game 6.