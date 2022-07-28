Blue Jays' Kikuchi reinstated from the 15-day injured list, will start vs. Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start against the Detroit Tigers, the team announced Thursday.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Yusei Kikuchi reinstated from 15-day IL and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Jeremy Beasley optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/YJsXzUFiME — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 28, 2022

Kikuchi, 31, has played in 16 games this season, posting a record of 3-5 with a 5.12 earned run average and 79 strikeouts. His last start came against the Oakland Athletics on July 5th, when he was charged with four runs and two hits.

Additionally, RHP Jeremy Beasley has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The 26-year-old has played in nine games this season, recording an 4.80 ERA with 19 strikeouts.