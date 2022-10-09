Murray on regular season opener: 'We are excited as a group'

The Toronto Maple Leafs announce they have signed Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year, $840,630 contract. The veteran winger had been at Maple Leafs camp this fall on a professional tryout.

Aston-Reese appeared in four preseason games for the Maple Leafs, tallying one goal and one assist for two points.

The 28-year-old split the 2021-22 season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks, going from the Steel City to Southern California in March in a trade involving Rickard Rakell. In 69 games combined between the two clubs, Aston-Reese had five goals and 10 assists for 15 points.

A veteran of five NHL seasons, the Staten Island, N.Y. native has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 regular season games.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers announced on Sunday they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with forward Jimmy Vesey. He also joined the team on a PTO and was retained after five preseason games.

The 29-year-old is a veteran of six NHL seasons and is in his second stint with the Rangers.