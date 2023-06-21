Zach Benson - Left Wing
Published
Team: Winnipeg (WHL)
Hometown: Langley, BC
Nationality: CAN
HT: 5-9 3/4 WT: 170 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 5 Final: 9
NHL Ranking Final: 6 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2022-23
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Winnipeg
|60
|36
|98
|49
Craig Button's Analysis
"Smart, creative and imaginative with the ability to operate in small spaces. Very elusive with quickness and agility in his head, hands and feet."
Projection: Elite Thinking Winger
Comparable: Johnny Gaudreau
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Scoring Touch
|Shot
|4/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|3/5