Zach Benson - Left Wing

Team: Winnipeg (WHL)

Hometown: Langley, BC

Nationality: CAN

HT: 5-9 3/4 WT: 170 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 5 Final: 9

NHL Ranking Final: 6 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2022-23 GP G PTS PIM Winnipeg 60 36 98 49

Craig Button's Analysis

"Smart, creative and imaginative with the ability to operate in small spaces. Very elusive with quickness and agility in his head, hands and feet."

Projection: Elite Thinking Winger

Comparable: Johnny Gaudreau