After suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's Western Final against the BC Lions, there is no concern over the availability of Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros for the 109th Grey Cup on Nov. 20 against the Toronto Argonauts, TSN's football insider Dave Naylor reports.

The 34-year-old did not finish the Western Final after his ankle was caught under a Lions' defender during an attempt to scramble late in the fourth quarter.

Collaros attempted to come out with the Bombers' offence for their next series, but could not. Backup Dru Brown replaced Collaros and finished the game. Collaros finished 14 of 20 passing for 178 yards and a touchdown.

The reigning Most Outstanding Player and 108th Grey Cup's Most Valuable Player told TSN's Farhan Lalji postgame that his ankle was okay.