The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have excused quarterback Zach Collaros from training camp due to family reasons and is expected to return in a couple of days, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

The 34-year-old from Steubenville, Ohio., is coming off back-to-back Most Outstanding Player-winning seasons for the Blue Bombers.

A three-time Grey Cup champion and the Most Valuable Player of the 108th Grey Cup, Collaros threw for a CFL-best 37 touchdowns and for a second-best 4,183 yards in 17 games last season.

The former University of Cincinnati Bearcat led the Blue Bombers to a 15-3 record, clinching the West Division for the second season in a row.

In the Western Final against the BC Lions, Collaros threw for 178 yards and an interception to help the Bombers reach a third straight Grey Cup.

The Bombers are set to open their preseason against the Edmonton Elks on May 27 at Commonwealth Stadium.