The 2024 NBA draft begins Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Atlanta Hawks hold the No. 1 pick, and the odds suggest we know the first name called will be Zaccharie Risacher, who is -550 to be selected with the first pick.

That -550 price comes with an implied probability of 84.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, the second and third picks of the night seem spoken for as well, with Alexandre Sarr -750 to go second to the Washington Wizards and Reed Sheppard -210 to go third to the Houston Rockets.

An exact order of Risacher-Sarr-Sheppard is -145 on FanDuel.

But while the players who hear their names called first might make the biggest impact down the road, there’s two players in this draft pool stealing a lot of the headlines.

The first is LeBron Raymone "Bronny" James Jr.

The oldest son of NBA Legend LeBron James has arrived and hopes to hear his name called sometime over the next two days.

According to FanDuel, it is highly unlikely that he will be selected on Day 1, but what about the second round?

Speaking of seconds, the second player worth keeping a close eye on is Canadian Zach Edey.

Edey’s draft stock has been on the rise since leading his Purdue Boilermakers to the Final Four in this year’s March Madness and might have played his way into being a lottery pick.

Bronny James Specials

Which team to draft Bronny James Team Odds Los Angeles Lakers -145 Phoenix Suns +650 Dallas Mavericks +750 Minnesota Timberwolves +1100 Toronto Raptors +1100 No other team shorter than 30-1 n/a

The Los Angeles Lakers are the favourite to select James.

In recent years, LeBron James has said he wanted to play with his son in his final year of his NBA career.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told the Athletic in 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

The Lakers (-145) were just one of two teams James worked out individually for during the lead into the draft, while the Phoenix Suns (+650) were the other team.

The Toronto Raptors currently hold the 19th and 31st picks of the draft and are just one of the five teams with odds of 11-1 or shorter to draft James.

Bronny James NBA Draft position

Position Odds Over 54.5 -138 Under 54.5 +104

James’ draft position has been set at 54.5 on FanDuel.

This year’s draft will only feature 58 selections, so the over in this market has a small window.

That said, the Los Angeles Lakers hold pick No. 55, while the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks are currently slated to have the final three picks of the second round.

The Boston Celtics hold pick No. 54.

Here are two other specialty markets FanDuel is offering

Bronny James NBA Draft position

Position Odds Top 10 +4000 Top 20 +2900

Zach Edey draft specials

Zach Edey NBA Draft position

Position Odds Over 14.5 -148 Under 14.5 +112

It wasn’t long ago that Edey was just +130 to be a second-round pick in this draft.

Two months ago, when FanDuel launched their Edey markets, he was 19-1 to be a lottery pick.

Now, he is just +112 to be selected among the top 14.

The Canadian enters this draft as one of the bigger unknowns in terms of future impact, however, as we creep closer to drat night, it seems that a team might spot extra value in the 7’4 centre and jump the line to grab him.

Here is a look at other markets you can find Edey in.

Zach Edey NBA Draft Markets