The Tampa Bay Rays and right-hander Zach Eflin are in agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Zach Eflin is in agreement with the #Rays as @JeffPassan reported. It is a 3 yr, $40M deal — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 2, 2022

The deal is pending a physical.

Sherman reports that Eflin is expected to return to the starting rotation after pitching out of the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen effectively down the stretch of last season.

In 20 appearances in 2022 -- 13 of them starts -- Eflin went 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA to go along with 65 strikeouts in 75.2 innings.

It was his seventh season as a member of the Phillies after being selected in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

In 127 big league games, Eflin is 36-45 with a 4.49 ERA.