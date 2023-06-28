New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters on Tuesday that forward Zach Parise "has not yet decided" whether to continue playing in the NHL next season.

In additional update, Lamoriello said Cory Schneider will play in Europe next season, adding the goaltender has given up on his goal of returning playing again in the NHL.

#Isles Lou Lamoriello says Zach Parise has not yet decided whether to continue playing.



Lou says his understanding is G Cory Schneider will play in Europe next season and has given up on his goal of getting back to the NHL. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) June 27, 2023

Parise, 38, scored 21 goals and totaled 34 points in 82 games with the Islanders last season, his second with the team.

The former All-Star played last season under a one-year, $1.5 million contract, and is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils with the 17th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Parise made his NHL debut with the Devils in the 2005-06 season and spent seven seasons there.

He joined the Minnesota Wild in the 2012-13 season and played there for nine years before joining the Islanders. In 1,224 career NHL games, Parise has 429 goals and 879 points.

Schneider off to Europe

Schneider played 33 games with the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL last season, posting at 19-11-3 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average.

The 37-year-old re-signed with the Islanders last summer on a one-year, $750,000 after appearing in just one game in the 2021-22 campaign for New York, his final NHL appearance. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday.

Selected in the first round of the 2004 draft by Vancouver, Schneider posted a career record of 171-159-58 with a 9.18 save percentage and a 2.43 GAA in 410 games with the Canucks and Devils.