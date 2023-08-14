OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a reworked contract, with a raise to $18 million for each of the next two seasons after he missed the team's first three weeks of training camp and its preseason opener.

The deal was reached Monday, when the Cowboys returned to practice in Oxnard, California, two days after playing their preseason opener at home. Martin was not part of their morning session, and it was unclear when the guard going into his 10th season would be back on the field after ending his holdout.

On social media, the 32-year-old Martin posted a simple message: “Back to Work.”

The reworked deal covers the final two years on a contract extension the 2014 first-round draft pick signed five years ago that then made him one of the NFL's highest-paid offensive linemen.

Under that original extension, Martin was set to average $14 million in each of the next two seasons, making him the eighth-highest paid guard. He will now move to No. 3 on that list.

Martin still faces around $850,000 in fines for not reporting to camp. The rate of $50,000 per day missed can’t be rescinded, a change in the most recent labor deal that was reached in 2020.

The Cowboys drafted Martin 16th overall out of Notre Dame in the 2014 draft. He was an All-Pro pick as a rookie in 2014, then again in 2016, 2018-19 and 2021-22. He has started all 137 of his games in nine NFL seasons.

