Zhou Guanyu will staying at Alfa Romeo for the 2023 season, the team confirmed Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has ranked 17th among drivers this season with six points as a Formula One rookie. His teammate Valtteri Bottas, who is also returning to the team in 2023, has 46.

“From day one with the team, at the Abu Dhabi test last year, he has impressed me with his approach to work and this is always a very positive trait," Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur said in a release. "We knew he was quick, but the way he adapted to Formula 1 in such a short time has been one of the best surprises of our season.

“He is a very nice guy, everyone in the team likes both his personality and attitude. He has had the humility to ask questions and learn, from the engineers as well as Valtteri, and the intelligence to apply all the information he got to improve race after race.

“He will have this experience to draw on next season, and I am sure he will make another step forward as we continue to grow our team.”

Zhou is the first-ever Chinese driver to race on the F1 grid. He spent the previous three years in Formula 2, placing third in the standings last year.

“I am happy and grateful to Alfa Romeo F1 Team for the opportunity to be part of the team for another season," Zhou said. "Making it to Formula 1 was a dream come true and the feeling of competing for the first time in a race will live with me forever: the team has been incredibly supportive, welcoming me from day one and helping me adapt to the most complex series in motorsport.

“There is more that I want to achieve in this sport and with the team, and the hard work we have put together since the start of the year is just the first step towards where we want to be next season."