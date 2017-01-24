1h ago
Agent: Giovinco has offer from China
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco could become the latest big name player to join the ascendant Chinese Super League.
Giovinco's agent, Andrea D'Amico, told Sky Sports Italia that there is an offer from a Chinese club.
"We received an important offer from China and we’ll talk to Toronto to decide, along with Sebastian, what to do,” D'Amico said.
Giovinco, 30 this week, has been a revelation for the Reds since signing from Juventus in 2015. In 61 appearances in all competitions over two seasons with TFC, Giovinco has scored 39 goals and was the 2015 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player.
The agent acknowledged that prying the Italian international away from Toronto FC might be difficult.
“The Chinese club seems to be very interested, but I don’t think it’ll be easy to take him away from Toronto,” said D'Amico.
The Toronto Sun's Kurtis Larson reports that Toronto FC has not been made aware of any Chinese interest.
TFC, the Eastern Conference champions, reported for pre-season training on Monday. Giovinco on Tuesday spoke to the media without a translator for the first time and stated again that he was happy with Toronto.
If Giovinco were to join the CSL, he'd follow the likes of Oscar, Carlos Tevez, John Obi Mikel and Axel Witsel among the high-profile players to recently head to the 16-team league.