Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco could become the latest big name player to join the ascendant Chinese Super League.

Giovinco's agent, Andrea D'Amico, told Sky Sports Italia that there is an offer from a Chinese club.

"We received an important offer from China and we’ll talk to Toronto to decide, along with Sebastian, what to do,” D'Amico said.

Giovinco, 30 this week, has been a revelation for the Reds since signing from Juventus in 2015. In 61 appearances in all competitions over two seasons with TFC, Giovinco has scored 39 goals and was the 2015 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player.

The agent acknowledged that prying the Italian international away from Toronto FC might be difficult.

“The Chinese club seems to be very interested, but I don’t think it’ll be easy to take him away from Toronto,” said D'Amico.

The Toronto Sun's Kurtis Larson reports that Toronto FC has not been made aware of any Chinese interest.

Re: Reports of Giovinco offers from China ... I'm told Toronto FC's top brass haven't been contacted by any such parties. #TFCLive — Kurtis Larson (@KurtLarSUN) January 24, 2017

TFC, the Eastern Conference champions, reported for pre-season training on Monday. Giovinco on Tuesday spoke to the media without a translator for the first time and stated again that he was happy with Toronto.

Giovinco spoke to the media today, for the 1st time in English without a translator. Reiterates his happiness in Toronto. In good spirits! — Gareth Wheeler (@WheelerTSN) January 24, 2017

Giovinco says he learned his English on the streets. And is probably already better than mine. — Gareth Wheeler (@WheelerTSN) January 24, 2017



If Giovinco were to join the CSL, he'd follow the likes of Oscar, Carlos Tevez, John Obi Mikel and Axel Witsel among the high-profile players to recently head to the 16-team league.