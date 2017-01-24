MADRID — Alaves is back in the Copa del Rey semifinals after 13 years, advancing 2-0 on aggregate against second-division club Alcorcon after a scoreless home draw on Tuesday.

It is the fifth time Alaves has made it to the last four, but the first since its surprising run as a second-tier club in the 2003-04 season, when it was eliminated by eventual champion Real Zaragoza. It has never reached the final.

Alcorcon, making its debut in the quarterfinals, pressured from the start at Alaves' Mendizorroza Stadium but couldn't find the net to reverse the 2-0 home loss from last week.

Real Madrid on Wednesday will attempt to overcome a 2-1 home loss to Celta Vigo, while Atletico Madrid will defend a 3-0 home win against Eibar.

On Thursday, two-time defending champion Barcelona hosts Real Sociedad after a 1-0 away win.