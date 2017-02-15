MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed American quarterback Jacory Harris to a two-year contract Wednesday.

The six-foot-four, 214-pound Harris spent the previous three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He also was on the Edmonton Eskimos practice roster in 2013 when current Montreal GM Kavis Reed was the club's head coach.

"Harris is a promising young pivot whom I had the opportunity to work closely with during my time in Edmonton," Reed said in a statement. "He caught my attention by showing great work ethic and a relentless willingness to learn and improve his game day in and day out.

"He has a good size and possesses the skill set to be successful in the league."

Montreal also confirmed the signing of veteran defensive back Ryan Phillips to a one-year deal.

Word surfaced Tuesday shortly after the start of CFL free agency that Phillips, 34, was headed to Montreal after being released last week by the B.C. Lions.

The five-foot-10, 195-pound Phillips spent 12 seasons with B.C., helping the Lions win two Grey Cups. A four-time CFL all-star, Phillips enters 2017 with 47 career interceptions, the most among active players in the league.

"Ryan will bring some veteran leadership attitude, and a winning pedigree to the Alouettes," Reed said. "He has tremendous knowledge of the league and we have the utmost confidence he will be a true game-changer for us.

"His character and constant determination to win are two things we look forward when integrating him to our defensive squad."

Phillips played in all of B.C.'s 18 regular-season games last year, the 11th time in his career he has done so.