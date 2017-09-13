The Montreal Alouettes have fired head coach Jacques Chapdelaine and defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe after a 3-8 start to the season.

General manager Kavis Reed will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, while quarterbacks coach Anthony Calvillo will call offensive plays. Defensive line coach Greg Quick will call plays for the Alouettes' defence, which has allowed at least 32 points in each of their past four games.

Chapdelaine took over as head coach from Jim Popp last season on an interim basis, posting a 4-2 record over the final six games. He had the interim label removed in December when Reed was hired. Popp, who had also been serving as general manager, left the Alouettes in November once the season was over.

The Alouettes were blown out 41-18 by the B.C. Lions in their fourth straight loss on Friday and TSN Montreal 690's Rick Moffat reports the team held a players-only meeting on Monday.

The team said more coaches will join the group in the near future in their release. TSN CFL Insider Naylor reports former Toronto Agronauts defensive coordinator Rich Stubler has been around the team of late and could be added to the team's staff on Wednesday. Stubler coached Reed for three seasons when he was a player with the Edmonton Eskimos.

Former Argos/Lions/Stamps/Eskimos DC Rich Stubler has been in Montreal the past few weeks. No surprise if he's part of what emerges today. — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 13, 2017

Montreal sits third in the CFL East, behind the Ottawa Redblacks and Argonauts.

Reid's decision to take over marks the fourth coaching change since Marc Trestman left in 2012 after five seasons. Dan Hawkins, who was hired after Trestman left for the NFL, was replaced by Popp in 2013. Popp then hired Tom Higgins before firing him and taking the role back until Chapdelaine replaced him last year.

Chapdelaine leaves the team with a 7-10 head coaching record. Thorpe was in his fifth season with the Alouettes as defensive coordinator. He had the title of assistant head coach added to his role in 2014.