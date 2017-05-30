The Montreal Alouettes made a number of cuts Saturday ahead of training camp, among them two notable Canadian defensive tackles.

Michael Klassen and Don Oramasionwu were among 13 players the Alouettes released.

Klassen had spent his entire four-year career with the Alouettes. The 26-year-old finished with five tackles and a sack in seven games for Montreal last season.

Oramasionwu joined the Alouettes in the off-season after spending the past five seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos. The 30-year-old finished with four tackles in six games in an injury-shortened 2016 season.