ANAHEIM, Calif. — Right-hander Alex Meyer allowed only one hit in seven innings, and Mike Trout and C.J. Cron hit two-run homers to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-0 victory Wednesday night that snapped the Washington Nationals' six-game winning streak.

The 6-foot-9 Meyer (4-5) had a perfect game until he walked Anthony Rendon with two outs in the fifth. He lost his no-hitter with two outs in the sixth when Brian Goodwin doubled down the right-field line.

Meyer, Rendon and Goodwin were all first-round draft picks by the Nationals in 2011.

Meyer had been plagued by walks this season (41 in 60 1/3 innings) but walked only one in his career-high seven innings Wednesday, while striking out seven.

David Hernandez and Jose Alvarez each threw a scoreless, hitless inning to complete the one-hit shutout.

The Angels provided Meyer with all the run support he would need with two runs in the first off Gio Gonzalez (8-5). Albert Pujols singled in the first run and Andrelton Simmons' sacrifice fly in the second.

It remained a 2-0 game until the sixth when Cron followed a walk to Pujols with a two-run homer. After Yunel Escobar singled in a run off reliever Joe Blanton in the seventh, Trout followed with his two-run homer. It was his 18th home run of the season.

Gonzalez was charged with four runs, five hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Washington outfielder Bryce Harper did not play in the nationally televised game. It was a scheduled day off.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: The team said RHP Joe Ross underwent successful Tommy John surgery. . OF Michael Taylor (oblique strain) resumed baseball activities. . Nationals had no update on second MRI on the fractured right wrist of shortstop Trea Turner. He is rehabbing in West Palm Beach.

Angels: Placed OF Cameron Maybin on the DL with a medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee. Angels said he would be out 2-4 weeks, though Maybin expects to return on the shorter end. ... Recalled OF Shane Robinson from Triple-A and started him Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: After a day off Thursday, RHP Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.01 ERA) is scheduled to open a three-game series in Arizona on Friday. Originally drafted by the Diamondbacks, he is 5-0 with a 2.41 ERA in seven career starts against Arizona.

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco (4-10, 4.82 ERA) opens a three-game series at home against Boston on Friday. Nolasco has been erratic this season, but in his last start against Tampa Bay he held the Rays to one run and two hits in seven innings.