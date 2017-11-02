The Los Angeles Angels have signed outfielder Justin Upton to a five-year contract.

According to Bob Nightengale of US Today, the deal is worth $106 million. Upton was already under contract for four years. Signing the five-year pact gives Upton an extra year in return for not exercising the opt-out clause, says Nightengale.

🚨The #Angels have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with OF Justin Upton. The contract will take Upton through the 2022 campaign🚨 pic.twitter.com/sLT2WYSD34 — Angels (@Angels) November 2, 2017

Justin Upton's new contract with #Angels: 5 years and $106 million, tacking on one year and $18M from existing deal — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 2, 2017

The Angels acquired Upton, 30, from the Detroit Tigers at the end of August this season for a player to be named later and minor league pitcher Grayson Long.

The 2005 first overall pick hit .273 with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs over 152 games with the Tigers and Angels last season.

Upton has a career average of .269 with 256 homers and 812 RBIs over 1489 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Tigers and Angels.