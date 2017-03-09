TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian offensive lineman Sean McEwen to a contract extension through the 2019 season.

McEwen appeared in 16 games as a rookie in 2016, including 11 starts, and helped the Argonauts to rank third in the league in yards per carry (5.2) last season.

The six-foot-three, 297-pound Calgary native was selected by the Argonauts with the third overall pick in the 2015 CFL draft.

He played 40 regular season games over five seasons at the University of Calgary, helping anchor the Dinos' offensive line on three straight Hardy Cup championship runs.

The three-time CIS All-Canadian and four-time Canada West All-Star attended rookie mini-camp with NFL's New York Giants in 2015 and was one of three Canadians invited to participate in the 2016 East-West Shrine Game before officially signing with the Argonauts in May.