TORONTO — It seems Andre Durie is calling it a career.

The Argonauts veteran slotback hinted strongly in a tweet Wednesday night addressed to Toronto fans that he was retiring.

"Thank you for years of memories," Durie wrote. "Being able to represent my city and reach my community has been a blessing.

"You have watched me struggle and grow throughout my football career and supported me through it. Thank you for that!!"

Durie went on to thank his teammates "and brothers."

"I'd go under the knife and resurrect 1000x again (if that was physically possible) for ya causet that's what we do. Been a blast T.O. #Playmakers."

Durie didn't immediately return a message from The Canadian Press seeking confirmation whether he was retiring or simply moving on to another team.

Durie, 35, spent his entire 10-year CFL career with Toronto. He played professionally despite suffering a horrific knee injury while at York University that left doctors wondering if he'd ever walk normally again.

Durie's departure would be just the latest for the Argos.

Last month, general manager Jim Barker was fired. Days later, head coach Scott Milanovich resigned to become the quarterbacks coach with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.