The Toronto Argonauts have signed All-Star Canadian offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl to a three-year contract, according to TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless.

first big signing for Spencer Zimmerman with @TorontoArgos in his acting GM role as he gets Chris Van Zeyl to re-up @cfl #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) January 31, 2017

Van Zeyl deal with @TorontoArgos is a three-year pact. Important for Argos to show they're open for business with Zimmerman at the wheel — gary lawless (@garylawless) January 31, 2017

Van Zeyl has played his entire eight-year career with the Argos. The 33-year-old played in all 18 games for the Argos in 2016.

Van Zeyl was named a CFL All-Star in 2013 and CFL East All-Star in 2013, 2014 and 2016.