TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian defensive end James Tuck on Thursday.

The six-foot, 230-pound native of Aurora, Ont., played 29 games the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Tuck, who played collegiately at York, had 13 special-teams tackles over two seasons with Montreal. He registered seven special-team tackles last year with Winnipeg.